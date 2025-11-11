Last chance for Bafana’s fringe players to impress Broos

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says their friendly match against Zambia is crucial to improve their rankings and assess new players.

Bafana, who are preparing for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, host fellow Afcon finalists Zambia at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (3pm). Morocco will host the next Afcon, from December 21 to January 18.

Bafana are in Group B with Egypt, Angola and Zimbabwe.

“For me, friendly games don’t exist,” Broos told a presser in Sandton yesterday. “Every game we have to be focused and concentrate and try to win ... it won’t be different in this game. I want to win on Saturday.

This may not be a qualifier, but I will not accept it if players take this game as a little holiday ... I want to win. — Bafana coach Hugo Broos

“Why [do] I want to win? First of all, it’s important for our ranking, so we certainly want to stay in the top 10 [in CAF rankings, where SA are 10th] and even go to nine again. I think the Lesotho defeat [caused by the Teboho Mokoena saga, where SA were docked three points and Lesotho were awarded a 3-0 win] made us drop to 10.”

Broos considers that a defeat against Chipolopolo, who are ranked 18th by CAF and 87th by Fifa, would be detrimental to Bafana’s Afcon preparations.

He is also itching to see how newcomers like Keletso Makgalwa and Masindi Nemtajela will apply themselves. Bafana are 54th in the global rankings.

“We are one month before Afcon, and it won’t be a good thing to lose the game on Saturday. So, what I will ask from every player is to focus as we did in the World Cup qualifiers. This may not be a qualifier, but I will not accept it if players take this game as a little holiday ... I want to win,” Broos said.

“It’s also the last opportunity for me to see some players a little bit more in close range ... players like Makgalwa and Nemtajela. They have performed well for their clubs, and I think they deserve to be with us.

“Now it’s up to them to prove that they are at the right place here ... that they are players for the future who can help us.”

Sowetan