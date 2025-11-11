Radebe backs Broos’s call on Lorch before Afcon

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana legend Lucas “Rhoo” Radebe has explained why he respects coach Hugo Broos’s stance on Thembinkosi Lorch ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco.

Last Thursday after announcing his squad to face Zambia in a friendly to prepare for Afcon at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, Broos emphasised that Lorch wasn’t in his plans.

Broos’s reluctance to include Lorch in his team has been heavily criticised by many since the 32-year-old one-time PSL Footballer of the Year hit impressive form, netting five goals from nine games across all competitions for his Moroccan outfit Wydad Casablanca this season.

“We’ve got quality already in the team. I respect the coach’s decision on Lorch and he’s proven that he knows what he’s doing,” Radebe said during an Afcon trophy tour event in Dube, Soweto, yesterday.

“The structure is already there in the national team and we already have depth, so it would be difficult to sacrifice a player who’s been there for a while for Lorch.

“Yes, Lorch has been doing well of late and he has survived being criticised in the past when he changed clubs but now Bafana have been doing well without him, so I understand the coach’s decision. It’s not only Lorch, there are other players who are doing well but find it difficult to convince Broos.”

The upcoming Afcon will be hosted by Morocco from December 21 to January 18. Bafana, who finished third at the last edition in Ivory Coast, are in Group B alongside Egypt, Angola and Zimbabwe.

Rhoo is confident Bafana can prevail in Morocco, banking on the foundation they laid by winning bronze in Ivory Coast last year.

“It’s a tough group but we have the quality to compete, especially that the foundation is there now after winning that bronze in Ivory Coast,” Radebe said.

“Egypt are not the same team anymore and we can overcome them. In fact, I believe we can go all the way and win it.”