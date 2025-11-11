SA women boxers shine under McAusland’s guidance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Colleen McAusland is giving SA women boxers a glimmer of hope by producing champions under difficult circumstances.

Professional boxing has stalled since SA produced its first world champion in 2011 when Noni Tenge won the IBF welterweight belt. That is because of the reluctance from mainstream promoters to feature women in their tournaments.

McAusland’s dedication is gradually paying dividends.

Not only does she focus on getting them fights and being paid for her services as their manager, but she also plays a motherly role.

McAusland provides shelter and also gets them sponsorship deals.

Trained physically by Arafat Coch at McAusland Boxing Gym in Kibler Park, some have reciprocated by winning titles.

Smangele “Smash” Hadebe won the SA, ABU and WBO Africa titles in the flyweight division.

Bonita van Jaarsveld holds the SA lightweight belt, while Monica “Savage” Mkandla is the ABU SADC bantamweight champion.

Their success has rubbed off on Bernice “The Badger” Ferreira, who was crowned as the SA junior lightweight champion last weekend.

Ferreira dethroned defending title holder Nozipho Bell in Pretoria.

Their 10-rounder was a one-sided affair which Ferreira won by a deserved lopsided points.

Mkandla was impressive, as she outperformed Gabisile “Simply the Best” Tshabalala over six rounds. Mkandla remained undefeated after her eighth bout.

These action-packed boxing matches featured in the maiden tourney of promoter Terry Anne Hart, whose well-organised event took place at Silver Lakes Farm Hotel in Pretoria.

McAusland said: “Girls are just so much [more] determined and more disciplined. They want to be champions, and they strive to do that, and they train hard.”

In the main bout, Katlego Khanyisa retained his IBF Africa junior-lightweight title via a points win against Congolese Jonathan Lotango.

Ayabonga Sonjica punished Rofhiwa Nemushungwa in their one-sided eight-rounder.

Ishmaeel Kadri drew with equally capable SA-based Namibian Tomas Tshifiona over eight closely contested rounds.

Credit must go to the promoter for giving matchmaker Abbey Mnisi leeway in putting on bouts that provided so much excitement.

The SABC unleashed multiple radio stations for live commentary, while iME streamed all bouts live.

Award-winning veteran sports broadcaster Carol Tshalalala did a sterling job as a ring announcer.

Sowetan