WATCH | Nemtajela grateful for Bafana call-up

Orlando Pirates midfielder Masindi Nemtajela has sounded rather surprised by his career’s rather high-speed upward trajectory, narrating how he went from playing in township tournaments to Bafana Bafana in a space of three years.

Nemtajela fancies his chances to impress Bafana coach Hugo Broos in Saturday’s friendly against Zambia at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, where he’s poised for his senior national team debut.

WATCH | Orlando Pirates midfielder Masindi Nemtajela reflects on his meteoric rise from playing in township tournaments to receiving a Bafana Bafana call-up in the space of three years.



“I am really grateful for what is happening in my life. It has not been an easy journey for me since I started at the KwaMahlobo games (a popular township tournament played during the festive season in Meadowlands, Soweto), playing in the gravel fields. But my progress happened so quickly,” Nemtajela told a Bafana press conference in Sandton on Monday.

“So I found myself playing in the NFD, then the next season playing in the PSL, and then the second season I was signed by Pirates. Then after six games my name is called to the national team. So, I am really grateful. It also means my hard work at training is paying off.”

The 24-year-old midfielder joined Pirates from Marumo Gallants before the start of the current season. Nemtajela feels indebted to Broos for selecting him, highlighting his desire to cement his spot in the national team with hope of playing at the World Cup next year.

“I want to thank Hugo Broos for the opportunity. I would also love to represent my country at the World Cup. So, we have been given an opportunity, and it’s up to us now to impress. We [as the new players in the Bafana set-up] now have the chance,” Nemtajela said.

Bafana aim to use the friendly against Zambia to prepare for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, to be hosted by Morocco from December 21 to January 18. SA are in Group B with Egypt, Angola and Zimbabwe.

