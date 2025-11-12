Makgalwa hopeful Bafana call-up is not a once off

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Keletso Makgalwa of South Africa during the South Africa Training at Ellis Park Stadium, in Johannesburg on 10 November 2025

Sekhukhune United star Keletso Makgalwa feels he’s steps away from being one of the best players in SA, appreciating Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos for giving him a call-up.

Makgalwa is part of the Bafana squad to face Zambia in a friendly at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

The 28-year-old winger, who has racked up six assists from 15 games across all competitions this season, is likely to make his Bafana debut against Chipolopolo.

“I think I’m getting closer to being one of the best players in the league,” Makgalwa said.

“I’d like to thank the coach [Broos] for the opportunity he gave me to be part of this amazing group.”

Makgalwa – who was nominated for the Footballer of the Season gong last season and was pipped by Lucas Ribeiro – feels he’s gradually finding his mojo back after a rather slow start to the season.

He attributed his earlier struggles to opponents planning for him off the back of an impressive previous campaign, where his 11 assists in the league saw him top that chart, adding four goals as well.

“I didn’t start the season very well, unlike the last season, which I think was the best season of my career,” Makgalwa said.

“I had to change how I do things here and there because other teams were now planning for me, so I had to adjust my style with the help of coach Eric [Tinkler], and I think I’m performing well now.”

Makgalwa was long tipped for greater heights, but his career took some time to really pick up. The lad from Mokopane in Limpopo blames injuries for delaying his peak.

“I think I started very well as a young boy at the [Mamelodi] Sundowns academy. I played at the Under-20 World Cup [in 2017 in South Korea] [and] the U-23 Afcon [in 2019 in Egypt], where we qualified for the Olympics,” he said.

“It’s been a great journey, but injuries hampered my progress along the way, especially after winning the treble with coach Pitso [Mosimane] at Sundowns. There were so many setbacks after that; hence, I went out on loan.”

