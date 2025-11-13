Kaizer Jr praises Kaze, Ben Youssef but won’t say if they’ll stay beyond this season

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr has sounded rather non-committal about the future of the club’s co-coaches, Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze, insisting their focus was on the current season.

Ben Youssef and Kaze were appointed as joint coaches until the end of the season after Amakhosi parted ways with Nasreddine Nabi, who had initially roped in the pair as his assistants, last month.

“We have a great technical staff and at the moment we’re sitting in a good position on the log [they’re third on 22 points, three behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who’ve played a game more], so we’re focused on our process. I think coach Kaze and coach Khalil have done a tremendous job,” Motaung told Sowetan on the sidelines of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup draw at SuperSport Studios in Randburg.

“They have been with this team since last year and they’ve been part of the process in terms of our recruitment, so we are focused on creating an environment where they can give their best and we will take it game by game. We will look at their futures at the end of the season and take it from there, but right now we’re excited with them.”

Khalil and Kaze have won four of the 10 matches they’ve overseen in all competitions with four draws and two defeats, guiding the club to the Confederation Cup group stages in the process. At the same time, they tumbled at the first hurdle in the Carling Knockout, losing on penalties to Stellenbosch.

Chiefs’ next game is the Confederation Cup Group D opener against Egyptian side Al Masry at Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria on November 23. Amakhosi’s other Group D rivals are Zesco United of Zambia and another Egyptian side, Zamalek.

“We know that the clubs in this competition [referring to the Confederation Cup] are top clubs, so we’re really excited about the challenge ahead of us,” Motaung said.

