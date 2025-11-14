Chiefs vow to prove their mettle in Confed Cup

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kaizer Chiefs defender Inacio Miguel says they aim to use the CAF Confederation Cup to prove that they are also a giant of African football.

Chiefs – who last participated in continental football in 2021, when they were beaten by Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the Champions League final – get their Confederation Cup group stage campaign underway against Egyptian side Al Masry at Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria on November 23.

Amakhosi’s other Group D rivals are Zesco United of Zambia and another Egyptian side, Zamalek. “We are Kaizer Chiefs, and we will prove that we’re also a big team,” Miguel said.

“We must prove to ourselves that we’re capable of competing against the best teams in Africa because we are one of the biggest teams in Africa as well. We need to work hard and represent Kaizer Chiefs and SA well.”

Miguel said they intended to make sure they win all their home fixtures, aiming to at least play stalemates away. “In group stages, all the games are important, but we are aware that getting a good result at home is easier than doing it away,” the centre-back said.

“We have to understand that it’s more important to play to avoid a defeat than to try to win the game because you may end up losing when you play away games. When we travel, we must come back with a point at least.”

Chiefs overcame Angolan side Kabuscorp and AS Simba from DR Congo in the first and second preliminary rounds to be in the group stages.

Miguel said these two fixtures prepared them well for the group phase, especially with the unfriendly atmosphere they were subjected to. In the DRC, they were allegedly fed contaminated food, leaving a few players with a stomach bug before the first leg against AS Simba.

“We played against two very difficult teams in the preliminary round, and that prepared us well for the group stages. Angola and DR Congo are tough countries to go to and perform in, given the environment there,” Miguel said.