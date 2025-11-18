Nontshinga dominates Kiwale in under 4 minutes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sivenathi Nontshinga is sandwiched by trainers Colin Nathan and Thembani Gopheni.

Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga lived up to his moniker when he spectacularly dispatched ring veteran Sunday Kiwale in three minutes and 55 seconds on Saturday.

That fight – the main event on Boxing 5 – was Nontshinga’s comeback fight.

Despite a year break since losing the IBF junior flyweight belt, Nontshinga’s proficiency is still intact.

With his defence tight as a wall, he picked the right spots and delivered well-executed power punches which caused damage.

He dropped Kiwale in round one only to be denied a stoppage by the bell which ended the round.

My intentions were clear: tight defence, show maturity and box clean. — Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga

A swift combination sent Kiwale down in 55 seconds in round two, and it was over.

With trainers Colin Nathan and Thembani Gopheni in the corner, Nontshinga improved to 11 knockouts in 13 wins against two losses, while Kiwale suffered his 18th defeat against 20 wins.

Notshinga’s initial opponent was Jonas Erastus.

Nontshinga said the Namibian could not go ahead with the fight due to a shoulder dislocation during training.

“We managed to get Kiwale from Tanzania, who fought against Sikho Nqothole and Nhlanhla Tyirha,” said Nontshinga.

“My thing was if Sikho and Tyirha could not knock him out, it meant he was a capable opponent.

“My trainers, Colin [Nathan] and my father, Nathan’s assistant, Thembani [Gopheni], said I must guard against his right hand.

“I felt his power from that right hand, although it landed on my guts,” he said.

“My intentions were clear: tight defence, show maturity and box clean.”

He said it felt good to be back in action.

“I needed a win to get back to the IBF’s ratings,” said Nontshinga, who lost his ratings due to a long layoff.

“I am looking forward to a brighter future, and my dream is still intact, and that is to be a three-times world champion.”

Nontshinga, 26, has 11 knockouts in 14 wins against two losses.

Sowetan