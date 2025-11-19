Pirates suffer double blow in CAF ruling

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dieumerci Mukoko Amale of Saint Eloi Lupopo during the CAF Champions League 2025/26 match between Orlando Pirates and Saint Eloi Lupopo at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on 25 October 2025 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

CAF has slapped Orlando Pirates with a whopping R430,000 fine and also dismissed their complaint against Congolese side Saint-Eloi Lupopo.

This is according to a statement Lupopo published on their socials on Wednesday, a day after the Congolese had landed in SA for Saturday’s CAF Champions League C opener against Mamelodi Sundowns in Tshwane.

Lupopo eliminated Pirates from the Champions League in the second preliminary round stage. The Sea Robbers then lodged an official complaint against the DR Congo side with CAF, arguing that their two players, alongside their coach, Guy Bukasa, were defaulters.

CAF also specified that the presence of coach Guy Bukasa on the bench during the match cannot be subject to a sanction against Football Club Saint Eloi Lupopo. — Lupopo’s statement

Bucs alleged that Bukasa had been suspended for an offense committed while he was leading the Congolese Under-20 national team, while the Soweto giants also claimed that Molia Lihozasia was registered outside the transfer window and Wanet Kashala held two passports.

“Football Club Saint Lupopo has secured a decisive administrative victory following the decision handed down by CAF,” Lupopo’s statement read.

“The latter rejected the complaint from the South Africans [team] Orlando Pirates and confirmed the eligibility of players Molia and Kashala, who were duly registered.

“CAF also specified that the presence of coach Guy Bukasa on the bench during the match cannot be subject to a sanction against Football Club Saint Eloi Lupopo.”

The Congolese side’s statement further disclosed that the Sea Robbers had incurred financial penalties for “depriving them of necessary accreditations and spraying chemical products in their locker room” in the second leg at Orlando Stadium last month.

“Furthermore, following the complaint from our club against Orlando Pirates, CAF has imposed financial sanctions on the South African club: $5,000 [R85,000] for depriving FC Saint Eloi Lupopo of the necessary accreditations. $20,000 [R343,000] for spraying chemical products in the locker rooms of our team,” stated the statement.

However, Lupopo also didn’t hide the fact that CAF had imposed a six-game ban and monetary fine on their coach, Bukasa, for “the U-20 affair”.

By Wednesday afternoon, CAF hadn’t released any statements regarding this matter.

