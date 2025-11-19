Sebola ‘disappointed’ by Mabasa’s lack of game time

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Having proven to be the most productive striker at Orlando Pirates in recent seasons, Tshegofatso Mabasa does not seem to be in coach Abdeslam Ouaddou’s plans, judging by his exclusion from the matchday squad in recent games.

Even so, retired Pirates marksman Andries Sebola has urged Mabasa not to sulk, believing he can still be the team’s first-choice striker.

Mabasa is currently third in the Bucanneers’ striker pecking order behind Evidence Makgopa and Yanela Mbuthuma. “I see that the coach prefers this tall guy, Makgopa, up front. Mbuthuma is now number two, and he’s scoring goals, leaving Mabasa as a third choice now,” Sebola told Sowetan yesterday.

“Mabasa is a good striker, and he’s proven that, so he must not be discouraged, and he must not sulk. He must wait for his chance, and I really believe he still has a future at Pirates. He must work hard and hang in there. I don’t know why Ouaddou doesn’t play him, but I think he will reclaim his berth in the starting line-up and be Pirates’ No 1 striker again.”



Sebola, who earned a “super-sub” tag for always scoring crucial goals off the bench for Pirates in the late ’90s, is disappointed by Mabasa’s minimal game time, especially since the 29-year-old striker is chasing Benedict “Tso” Vilakazi’s all-time leading goal-scorer record at the club.

“Honestly, I’m disappointed that the boy is struggling for game time now because he’s gunning for that record. The coach should be honest with him, and tell him where he should improve to play again because he gave him a chance at some point, and he scored for him,” said Sebola.

Mabasa is nine goals away from breaking Vilakazi’s 58-goal tally, the highest by any Pirates player in history.

Mabasa has scored four goals from nine games across all competitions so far, with one assist. He started just three of those nine matches.

Mbuthuma has also managed four goals from eight games in all tournaments in what’s his maiden campaign at Pirates, while Makgopa only boasts two goals from 15 outings across all competitions.

