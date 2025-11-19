Shandu prioritises team success over personal playtime

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

With Thabiso Lebitso and Deano van Rooyen now clearly ahead of him in the right-back pecking order at Orlando Pirates, Bandile Shandu has emphasised that he is not concerned about his limited game time, saying the team comes first.

The 30-year-old Shandu has played just four of Pirates’ 21 games across all tournaments thus far, with only two starts.

“For me, the team comes first... I’m happy with the way the team is doing; as a collective, as a unit, we are doing well. It’s been a great first half of the season, or should I say it’s been great winning the last few matches,” Shandu said during Pirates’ visit at DRS Matebula Kuhlase & Partners Clinic in Diepkloof, Soweto, on Friday to raise awareness about diabetes on World Diabetes Day.

The Sea Robbers, who have already bagged the MTN8, are on course to win their second trophy of the campaign as they are in the Carling Knockout final, where they face Marumo Gallants at Peter Mokaba Stadium on December 6.

The only stain on Pirates’ campaign so far was being eliminated from the CAF Champions League in the second preliminary round by Congolese side Saint-Éloi Lupopo last month, as they are also firing on all cylinders in the domestic championship with seven wins from their first 10 fixtures, where they lost twice and drew once.

Shandu highlighted that seeing their supporters happy fuels them, albeit he stressed the importance of remaining grounded amid their purple patch under coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, who only arrived before the start of the current term.

“Seeing our fans happy plays a huge role in how we perform. We know the importance of being grounded... The aim is to carry on being focused,” said Shandu, who has played 110 games for the Buccaneers since joining them from Maritzburg United in July 2021.

Pirates next take on Chippa United in the Betway Premiership at Orlando Stadium next Tuesday at 7.30pm.

