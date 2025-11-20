Ngezana, Rele poised for Afcon inclusion despite recent exclusion

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Siyabonga Ngezana of Bafana during the 2025 African Cup of Nations, qualifier match between Bafana Bafana and Uganda at Orlando Stadium, Soweto.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos made it clear that he’d make “painful decisions” over his final Afcon squad, having previously revealed that his squad was 75% decided for the continental showpiece to start from December 21 to January 18 2026 in Morocco.

With this being said, we pick five players who are likely to make the final cut, despite their exclusion in last Saturday’s friendly against Zambia, which was Bafana’s last preparatory fixture before this upcoming Afcon at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Siyabonga Ngezana (FCSB, Romania)

Broos said he didn’t call up Ngezana because he wanted to give other players a chance against Zambia. TS Galaxy prodigy Khulumani Ndamane is the only fringe centre-back Broos gave a chance against Zambia, introducing him for Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who started the game alongside his Orlando Pirates teammate Nkosinathi Sibisi at the heart of defence, at the start of the second half. Ngezana, 28, played a crucial role in Bafana’s World Cup and Afcon qualifications.

Relebohile Mofokeng (Pirates)

Mofokeng, who’s been struggling to replicate last season’s top form, has just returned from an unspecified injury that saw him miss a big chunk of Pirates’ games this season. Broos is a huge fan of Mofokeng, and it’s unlikely that he can snub him if he’s 100% fit. The 21-year-old winger marked his return with a cheeky assist for Yanela Mbuthuma in Bucs’ 3-1 win over Golden Arrows early this month in Durban.

As Broos is expected to announce his final squad after the Carling Knockout final between Pirates and Marumo Gallants in Polokwane on December 6, Mofokeng still has four games to prove to Broos that he deserves a spot in the final squad. Pirates will play Chippa United, Durban City and Richards Bay before the Carling final.

Bafana Bafana midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng during the friendly match against Tanzania at Peter Mokaba Stadium earlier in the year. (PHILIP MAETA/ GALLO IMAGES)

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Like Mofokeng, “Mshishi”, as Zwane is affectionately known, has been battling injuries. However, in recent weeks, the 36-year-old playmaker made it clear that he was ready for Afcon.

After the Zambia game, Broos also suggested that he would like to take Zwane and Sipho Mbule as his two playmakers to Afcon, with the former’s chances depending on his fitness levels. Sundowns will play three fixtures before Broos announces his final squad, meaning Zwane has three games to show that he’s fully fit.

Bafana midfield maestro Themba Zwane. ( ©Deryck Foster/BackpagePix)

Thapelo Morena (Sundowns)

Morena, 32, is another player racing against time to regain full fitness. Morena has not played an official match since he was stretchered off in the 35th minute when Bafana thumped Rwanda 3-0 to seal their World Cup qualification at Mbombela Stadium last month.

Morena’s versatility should give him an edge over other players to make the final squad. The Sundowns star can be a cover for his Brazilian teammate Khuliso Mudau at right-back, while Broos has mainly preferred to use him as a winger.

Thapelo Morena of Sundowns. (Alche Greeff/BackpagePix)

Iqraam Rayners (Sundowns)

Rayners withdrew from Bafana’s squad for two World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Rwanda last month due to medical reasons, prompting Evidence Makgopa to replace him.

The Sundowns striker has since played two games for his club, scoring once. The 29-year-old scored two goals and managed one assist during qualifiers of this upcoming Afcon.

Sowetan