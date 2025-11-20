TS Galaxy offers Mahlambi chance to revive career

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

TS Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic has opened up about giving Phakamani Mahlambi a chance to trial with them, reiterating it was up to the former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns star to earn a contract.

The 28-year-old Mahlambi, who last played for Chippa United in 2021, could play with his younger brother Seluleko should Galaxy hand him a lifeline to resurrect his once promising career.

We made a decision to take him to train with us... Everybody deserves a chance. — Adnan Beganovic, TS Galaxy coach

When he burst onto the scene as a skilful 17-year-old winger for the now-defunct Bidvest Wits under coach Gavin Hunt in 2015, Mahlambi was tipped to be the next Bafana Bafana superstar, but his off-field antics hampered his promising career, albeit he went on to play for big clubs like Al Ahly and Sundowns at some point.

“We made a decision to take him to train with us... You know everybody deserves a chance. I think that guy is a good human being,” Beganovic said on Thursday as Mahlambi trained with the rest of the squad at Sturrock Park ahead of hosting Golden Arrows in the league at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.

“I have watched some of his clips when he played for Wits and Sundowns. He’s an amazing player with amazing skills. We made the decision with the chairman after he had asked if we could try and push him... To get him back into the business.”

The Galaxy coach emphasised that it was up to Mahlambi to take advantage of the lifeline granted to him by the Rockets.

“I’m so happy to have an opportunity to maybe do that (give him a second chance). He needs to push and improve. I’ve seen so far in the last few training sessions that he wants it; he’s pushing himself, but let’s give him time,” Beganovic said.

“I know it’s not easy. It doesn’t matter how many times you fall, but what’s important is whether you want to stand up and fight again or not.”

Phakamani’s 21-year-old younger brother, Seluleko, has been one of Galaxy’s key players this season, his maiden in the premiership, boasting an impressive six goals and two assists from 11 league fixtures.

