Zwane lauds two newcomers Bern and Mhlongo

AmaZulu mentor Arthur “10111″ Zwane has lauded newcomers Liam Bern and Langelihle Mhlongo as “top -class players”, asserting that the duo will add value to the side.

This week, AmaZulu unveiled utility central midfielders Bern, 22, and Mhlongo, 24.

Bern, however, had joined Usuthu before the start of the campaign.

However, the Durban side couldn’t unveil him as his former side, Cape Town Spurs, contested his free transfer until the PSL Dispute Resolution Chamber cleared him.

The former Spurs star is expected to make his Usuthu debut when they host Siwelele in the league at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Similarly, Mhlongo joins Usuthu as a free agent, having left Richards Bay at the end of the last term.

“Good acquisitions, top-class players. Obviously, we wanted to have them on board earlier, but unfortunately, it didn’t happen the way we would have wanted,” Zwane said during his team’s media open-day in Durban on Wednesday.

“We are just happy that they are finally here. We know that they will add value because they have qualities, both of them.”

AmaZulu have won five of their first 11 league fixtures, with three defeats and three draws. 10111 is slightly satisfied with their start, albeit he rues the manner in which they’ve dropped points in some games, especially against Polokwane City in their last outing at home, where they suffered a 1-0 defeat.

“If you look at how we started and where we are now, I can say that I am partially happy. There are games where we could have done better, especially in games where we scored first but ended up not winning...we didn’t deserve to lose against Polokwane at home.”

Zwane wants nine points from their three remaining fixtures against Siwelele, Richards Bay and Golden Arrows before the Afcon-induced hiatus next month.

“We want to turn things around. We want to win the three remaining games before the Afcon recess,” the Usuthu coach said.

League fixtures

Saturday: AmaZulu v Siwelele, Moses Mabhida Stadium (3.30pm); Marumo v Sekhukhune, Dr Molemela (6pm)

Sunday: Galaxy v Arrows, Mbombela (3.30pm); Bay v Durban, Richards Bay Stadium (6pm).

