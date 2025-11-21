Joining AmaZulu is a dream come true for me and dad – Mhlongo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Midfielder Langelihle Mhlongo says joining AmaZulu was his childhood dream, narrating how his father ploughed Usuthu affection in him when he was growing up.

Mhlongo, 24, joined Usuthu earlier this week, having been in the wilderness for a few months after Richards Bay surprisingly released him at the end of last season. The lad from KwaMashu is poised to make his Usuthu debut when they face Siwelele at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday at 3.30pm.

Langelihle Mhlongo of AmaZulu FC during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 AmaZulu Media Day at Kings Park in Durban on 19 November 2025 ©Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

“I grew up wanting to play for AmaZulu because of my father, who told me that the club used to have good players from my township, Kwa-Mashu... The likes of [the late] Joel ‘Fire’ [Faya],” Mhlongo said. Faya, who passed away last year, played for Usuthu between 1978 and 1992 and went on to work for the club in different roles in their technical teams over the years.

“So, my father always told me that he wanted to see me being part of AmaZulu history in the future, and that made me want to join the club. This is a dream come true for me and for my father as well.”

Mhlongo also reflected on the period where he was kicking his heels on the sidelines without a club after leaving Bay, saying it was “painful”. The new Usuthu player highlighted that being clubless taught him that people only love you when it’s beneficial.

“I’ve been in the wilderness for a while. It was painful for me to not be able to do what I love, which is to play football, so I am very happy to join AmaZulu,” Mhlongo said.

“That situation [of being clubless] taught [me] that indeed when days are dark, friends are few. So, as a person, it’s important to surround yourself only with people who love you for what you are and not those who love you for what you have... Some people I thought were my friends were not with me during that period.”

League fixtures

Saturday: AmaZulu v Siwelele, Moses Mabhida Stadium (3.30pm); Marumo v Sekhukhune, Dr Molemela (6pm)

Sunday: Galaxy v Arrows, Mbombela (3.30pm); Bay v Durban, Richards Bay Stadium (6pm).

