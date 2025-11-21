Silva eyes more goals as Chiefs face Al Masry

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Having scored an impressive four goals in the 139 minutes Flavio Silva has played in the league so far this season, the Kaizer Chiefs marksman suggested those goals were just a start as he reflected on struggling for game time at the start of the season.

Silva is expected to play a key role when Chiefs get their CAF Confederation Cup group stages under way against Egyptian side Al Masry at Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria on Sunday (6pm).

We are going to Egypt to win, and we will do everything we can to achieve that. — Flavio Silva

“Our supporters must expect more goals from us as forwards...it’s not all about Flavio; we work as a collective. I put the team first,” Silva said.

“My target is to help the team. I know my role, and I know what I have to do. I want to score goals and create [scoring opportunities] for my teammates as well,” the Guinea-Bissau international said.

“When the season started I wasn’t playing, and that wasn’t a good start, but now I am playing, and the team is in a good moment, and that’s important.”

The 29-year-old striker highlighted Chiefs’ desire to do well in the Confederation Cup, targeting a win in their Group D opener against Al Masry.

“We must keep that determination and dedication because this [the Cup] is a big stage. We are going to Egypt to win, and we will do everything we can to achieve that,” Silva said.

Amakhosi starlet Mfundo Vilakazi made it clear they aim to beat Al Masry on Sunday and do the same when they host another Egyptian side, Zamalek, in their second Group D fixture at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday November 29.

Vilakazi quipped that Egypt was his “happy hunting ground”, having won the Under-20 Afcon with Amajita there in May, and was “confident we will win on Sunday”.

Midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo also stressed the importance of winning their group phase opener and said the team’s coaches had preached the significance of that as they aim to “go all the way”.

“The coaches have made it clear that we must make sure that we win our first game, as that would lay a foundation for us going forward. Winning against Al Masry would give us direction,” Ngcobo said.

Sowetan