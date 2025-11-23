IN PICS | Inside the Dubai Run10km

More than 300 000 runners took part in the Dubai Run and chose between the 5km and 10km run.
The run was held on Sheikh Zayed road, the main road in Dubai named after their former president.
The Dubai Run is part of the Dubai 30x30 Fitness challenge, a movement that encourages everyone in the country to do 30min of exercises for 30 days in the month of November.
Sowetan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.