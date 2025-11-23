IN PICS | Inside the Dubai Run10km

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Runners crossing the finish line at the Dubai Run10km race, as part of the month-long Dubai 30x30 Fitness challenge. /Thulani Mbele

More than 300 000 runners took part in the Dubai Run and chose between the 5km and 10km run.

The run was held on Sheikh Zayed road, the main road in Dubai named after their former president.

The Dubai Run is part of the Dubai 30x30 Fitness challenge, a movement that encourages everyone in the country to do 30min of exercises for 30 days in the month of November.

Participants of the Dubai Run 10km run. The race attracted more than 300 000 participants and was held on the Sheikh Zayed road named after the former president. (Thulani Mbele)

Participants during the Dubai Run 10km race. The run attractedmore than 300 000 runners. /Thulani Mbele (Thulani Mbele)

A participant waves at onlookers during the Dubai Run 10km run. The race attracted more than 300 000 participants. (Thulani Mbele)

Runners after finishing the Dubai Run 10km race as Parton the 30x30 Fitness challenge. /Thulani Mbele (Thulani Mbele)

A mascot welcomes runners after finishing the Dubai Run 10km race as part the 30x30 Fitness challenge. /Thulani Mbele (Thulani Mbele)

Thousdands of runners flock the streets. Pic: Dubai Fitness Challenge (supplied)

Marathon in Dubai. (Supplied)

Sowetan