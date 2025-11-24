Al Masry hit Chiefs in last minutes of Confed game

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Al Masry defender Mohamed Hashem hit wasteful Kaizer Chiefs with a sucker punch, netting the winner in the 87th minute as the Egyptians beat Amakhosi 2-1 in their CAF Confederation Cup Group D opener at Suez Stadium on Sunday.

Hashem capitalised on Inacio Miguel’s error after the Amakhosi defender miscued the ball, trying to clear the line from a corner-kick.

Al Masry were very quick to get out of their blocks, creating the first chance of the match as early as the seventh minute when winger Abderrahim Deghmoum teed up striker Kingsley Eduwo, only for him to be denied by the visitors’ goalkeeper Brandon Petersen, who smartly used his trailing leg to thwart the danger.

That hosts’ early chance proved to be a wake-up call for Chiefs as they started to play with some confidence, knocking the ball around nicely, especially Thabo Cele and Mduduzi Shabalala in the engine room.

Right-back Dillan Solomons selfishly wasted a promising attack for Amakhosi in the ninth minute when he selfishly took a weak short instead of passing Godspower Ighodaro or Ashley du Preez, who were both in good spaces.

Pule Mmodi is another Chiefs player who made a few poor decisions in the first stanza, delivering poorly-calculated crosses. As the first half progressed, the game started to be physical, but Liberian referee Washington Ndolo was lenient and didn’t give in as Al Masry players resorted to simulation.

Indecisiveness and too many touches inside the box between Deghmoum and Eduwo around the 20th minute cost the hosts a good chance, with the latter ending up taking a shot that was brilliantly blocked by Bradley Cross.

Al Masry started the second half like a house of fire, forcing Petersen to make two quick saves within the first five minutes to deny Gilbert Mugisha and Deghmoum.

Petersen would finally be beaten from the spot when Mugisha calmly slotted home a penalty just a minute before the hour mark after referee Ndolo adjudged the Amakhosi goalkeeper to have fouled Mounder Temine when he raced out of his line to intercept, only for him to miss the ball and bring the man down.

Chiefs brought in Mfundo Vilakazi and Asanele Velebayi for Du Preez and Mmodi a few minutes after conceding. The duo injected life into Chiefs’ play, with the former grabbing an assist for Solomons’ equaliser in the 66th minute.

Solomons skipped through a few defenders before he calmy beat Al Masry keeper Mahmoud Hamdy with a low-driven effort.

Elsewhere, Stellenbosch beat Congolese side AS Otohô 1-0, courtesy of Ashley Cupido stoppage-time strike, in their Confederation Cup Group C opener at Peter Mokaba Stadium earlier on Sunday.

