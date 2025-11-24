Broos snubs Lorch, includes a few new faces in his prelim Afcon list

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has sprung several surprises in his 55-man Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) preliminary squad announced on Monday.

And as some expected, Thembinkosi Lorch is not among them. Broos had previously insisted that the 32-year-old Wydad Casablanca star wasn’t a “future”.

Among some surprise inclusions are 20-year-old Amajita defender Tylon Smith, who plies his trade for Queens Park Rangers reserves in the English Championship, and Shandre Campbell of Belgian giants Club Brugge.

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen also made the cut, having never featured for Bafana under Broos before. Durban City defender Fezile Gcaba and Keegan Allan of AmaZulu, who’s also a defender, are also some of the surprise inclusions.

Talismanic playmaker Themba Zwane— one of the team leaders under Broos — was also included, despite having missed a few recent camps due to niggling injuries.

Another player who made it is Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng, who’s just recovered from an injury amid a loss of form this season.

Many would also not have seen the inclusion of TS Galaxy playmaker Siphesihle Maduna in the squad coming, as he has never received a call-up before.

Broos is expected to cut his squad to 23 players “in the coming days” as per Safa’s communique on Monday. Bafana are in Group B alongside Egypt, Angola and Zimbabwe at the upcoming Afcon, to be staged in Morocco from December 21 to January 18.

Full squad

Keepers: Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine, Renaldo Leaner, Darren Johnson, Brandon Petersen

Defenders: Ime Okon, Samukelo Kabini, Khuliso Mudau, Fezile Gcaba, Thabang Matuludi, Thabo Moloi­sane, Khulumani Ndamane, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Aubrey Modiba, Keegan Allan, Vuyo Letlapa, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Malibongwe Khoza, Siyabonga Ngezana, Thapelo Morena, Thabiso Monyane, Tylon Smith, Faawaz Basadien, Bradley Cross

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Luke Le Roux, Bathusi Aubaas, Thalente Mbatha, Siphesihle Mkhize, Siphesihle Maduna, Ndamulelo Maphangule, Sphephelo Sithole, Masindi Nemtajela, Mthetheleli Mthiyane

Forwards: Evidence Makgopa, Sipho Mbule, Keletso Makgalwa, Shandre Campbell, Relebohile Mofokeng, Elias Mokwana, Oswin Appollis, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Patrick Maswanganyi, Iqraam Rayners, Mduduzi Shabalala, Mohau Nkota, Themba Zwane, Lyle Foster, Puso Dithejane, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Mihlali Mayambela, Ashley Cupido, Keletso Makgalwa

Sowetan