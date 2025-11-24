Soweto Marathon boasts strong fields in both men’s and women’s races

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Soweto Marathon runner Irvette Van Zyl at the finish line during the 2023 Soweto Marathon in Johannesburg, November 5 2023. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

With a few days before the Soweto Marathon takes place on Saturday, strong fields in both the men’s and women’s races will line up at the start.

In the men’s race, defending champion and race favourite Onalenna Khonkhobe will face stiff competition from Ethiopian Daba Ifa Debele, former winner Ntsindiso Mphakathi, Siboniso Sikhakhane, Givemore Mudzinganyama and Malawi international Maphatso Nadolo.

Gerda Steyn and Irvette van Zyl will continue their rivalry in the women’s race. Van Zyl, a celebrated athlete with an outstanding record at the People’s Race, returns as one of the race favourites again and is ready to deliver another strong performance.

The two will come up against Buhle Tshuma, Shelmith Muruiki from Kenya, Amena Worke Degu and Galaletsang Mekgoe.

It’s about honouring the people, stories and places that shaped our shared identity. — Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero

Meanwhile, The City of Johannesburg is proud to announce its return as the proud host of the African Bank Soweto Marathon, marking the second year the City formally joins forces with this iconic race affectionately known as The People’s Race.

This year’s marathon stands as a powerful reminder of Johannesburg’s enduring spirit, a celebration of heritage, resilience and community coming together through sport. Despite recent controversies surrounding the event, the City remains focused on the positive story at its heart. The marathon continues to unite South Africans from all walks of life in one of the country’s most historic townships.

“The Soweto Marathon represents so much more than athletic excellence,” said the executive mayor of Johannesburg Dada Morero. “It’s about honouring the people, stories and places that shaped our shared identity. We are thrilled to host an event that captures the essence of Johannesburg’s vibrant diversity.”

Sowetan