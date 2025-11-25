Motaung aims to transform Baroka into a winning team

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Baroka coach Tlisane Motaung has laid bare a diagram of how he intends to transform Bakgaga after taking over from Dan Malesela.

Baroka suspended Malesela amid a string of poor results last month. Motaung has won just one of his first five games in charge of Bakgaga with three defeats and a draw.

“We want to transform this team from being a sort of ball-playing team to be more of a box-entry type of team. We need to make more box entries and pose questions to the opposition goalkeeper; obviously that would comprise ball possession and all that. We are now prioritising getting into the box over knocking the ball around for prolonged spells,” he said.

Motaung is already convinced that the players are buying into his philosophy, despite results not really being forthcoming at the moment.

“I can’t fault my boys; they are fighting. We are trying to change the structure a little bit, and they are coming alright. I am really happy about how they’ve responded in terms of the way we want to play,” the Baroka mentor said.

Baroka drew 1-all against Leicesterford at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday. Motaung appreciates the point they bagged away, albeit he rued missed chances in the first half.

“The positive side of it is that we created chances, especially in the first half, where I thought we should have scored at least one goal. All in all, we valued the point away from home,” Motaung, who took University of Pretoria to the play-offs in the 2021/22 and 2023/24 seasons, said.

Baroka’s next fixture is against provincial rivals Black Leopards at home on Saturday.

Results

CPT City 0-0 Upington; Leicesterford 1-1 Baroka; AmaTuks 1-0 Bees; Lerumo 2-1 Midlands; Lions 1-1 Gomora; Highbury 0-2 Milford; Lions 1-1 Gomora; Venda 1-0 Leopards; Kruger 3-2 Casric.

