Bern grateful AmaZulu rescued him after stand-off with Spurs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

New AmaZulu midfield talent Liam Bern has admitted that his case against former side Cape Town Spurs affected him mentally, feeling indebted to Usuthu staff, especially coach Arthur Zwane, for supporting him.

The highly-rated Bern, 22, finally made his AmaZulu shift in their 2-0 league win over Siwelele at Moses Mabhida Stadium, putting in a brilliant shift. Bern signed with the Durban side almost four months ago, but couldn’t be registered as Spurs withheld his clearance.

I won’t lie, the case affected me mentally, but there were some great people here at AmaZulu such as the coach [Zwane], who really helped me. — Liam Bern, AmaZulu midfield talent

The PSL Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) ruled in favour of Bern that he was a free agent after Spurs’ relegation to the third-tier, prompting the Urban Warriors to appeal the ruling, before they dropped the case with Safa arbitration last week, paving way for the 22-year-old lad from the Mother City to make his Usuthu debut.

“I won’t lie, the case affected me mentally, but there were some great people here at AmaZulu such as the coach [Zwane], who really helped me. He constantly spoke with me and the conversations we had kept me positive,” Bern stated.

“The overwhelmed” Bern also narrated what attracted him to Usuthu. “I am so overwhelmed ... I am very, very happy. I have been looking at this club for a long time,” the AmaZulu midfielder said.

“What attracted me to AmaZulu is that they are a big club with a strong fanbase and they have done some great things in the past. AmaZulu are just a big happy family.”

Bern also thanked his mother and sister for supporting him when he was sidelined by lack of clearance from Spurs, also revealing the situation taught him patience. “My mom and sister were absolutely supportive as well. The situation taught me patience. Before I wasn’t good at waiting for things.”

Bern admitted the way he left Spurs was rather not ideal, having resorted to legal routes for his clearance. “It’s sad the way I left ... it’s not something I would have loved to happen but unfortunately it did,” Bern noted.

Fixtures

Tonight: Orbit v Stellenbosch, Olympia Park (7.30pm)

Friday: Bay v AmaZulu, Richards Bay (7.30pm)

Saturday: Durban v Pirates, Moses Mabhida (3.30pm); Polokwane v Galaxy, Old Peter Mokaba (6pm); Siwelele v Chippa, Dr Molemela (6pm)

Sunday: Gallants v Magesi, Dr Molemela (3.30pm).

CAF Champions league

Friday: MC Alger v Sundowns, Ali la Pointe Stadium, Douera, Algeria (9pm)

CAF Confederation Cup

Saturday: Chiefs v Zamalek, Peter Mokaba (3pm)

Sunday: Black Stars v Stellenbosch, Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar (6pm).

Sowetan