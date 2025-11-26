Knapp measuring Bagwasi for demolition job

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Roarke Knapp is sandwiched by his trainer Dean Lewis and manager Marco Luis. Photo IME

Changing boxing trainers is a significant decision for a fighter, often driven by a lack of progress, a poor relationship, or a desire for a fresh start and a new strategy.

Roarke “Razor” Knapp has done just that to broaden his horizons.

As dangerous as Bagwasi looks, I think Roarke will be too good for him. — Manager Marco Luis

This is according to his manager, Marco Luis, who said the best of Knapp will be on display on Saturday evening at Emperors Palace when the hard-working former IBO Youth and ABU junior middleweight champion will fight Kagiso “Reptile” Bagwasi from Botswana.

“He’s made a change; he’s no longer with Vusi Mtolo,” said Luis. “Roarke is now trained in the UK by Dean Lewis.

“I think we will see the best of him on Saturday night,” said Luis, adding that the boxer had a great run with Mtolo.

“No hard feelings. Roarke just wanted to experience something different,” he explained.

The fight between Knapp, 27, and Bagwasi, 32, will be one of two semifinals in the Golden Gloves four-man Survivor Series.

The other semifinal is between Brandon “Fast Guns” Thysse and Shervontaigh “SK” Koopman.

They will participate in one of the most lucrative and high-stakes domestic tournaments in recent memory.

With a massive R2,5m total purse, the winner of the 2026 final is slated to pocket 60% of a R1,2m prize pot.

Sowetan asked Luis about the choice of an awkward foe like left-handed Bagwasi, who remains undefeated after seven fights with four knockouts.

“Opportunity has presented itself, and we’ve got to take it,” Luis said.

“I feel Roarke is an experienced fighter. As dangerous as Bagwasi looks, I think Roarke will be too good for him. He is a better fighter.

“We respect him [Bagwasi]; he’s undefeated, and that’s good, but I believe Roarke is an exceptional fighter.”

Bagwasi made his debut in Durban in 2018 and has fought and won seven times in SA.

On July 25, he won the IBO All Africa welterweight title by stopping Boyd “Sneaky” Allen in round six in Sandton.

The tournament will be broadcast live by SuperSport and streamed internationally by iME from 7pm.

