Motaung hopes Polokwane heat will floor Zamalek

Some of Kaizer Chiefs’ DDC players during their send off at Kaizer Chiefs Village in Naturena yesterday.

Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr hopes for heat in Polokwane when they host Zamalek on Saturday, implying the Egyptians would struggle to cope with scorching conditions.

Chiefs, who were beaten 2-1 by another Egyptian outfit, Al Masry, in their CAF Confederation Cup Group D opener in Suez on Sunday, hope for redemption when they welcome Zamalek to Peter Mokaba Stadium for their second group fixture on Saturday (3pm).

Zamalek hopefully won’t have an easy time travelling to Polokwane and playing in the heat. — Kaizer Motaung Jr, Kaizer Chiefs sporting director

“It’s very important that we get results at home. Zamalek will be a tough team, with a big, rich history, and they are coming off the back of a victory [they beat Zesco United of Zambia in their Group D opener on Sunday],” Motaung said on Tuesday during DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) side’s farewell presser at Naturena.

“They won’t have an easy time travelling this way, going to Polokwane, and playing, hopefully in the heat of 3pm.”

Motaung also suggested that all was not lost after losing their Group D opener, making a case study of their 2021 Champions League campaign, where they went on to reach the final despite losing the first game in group stages.

“I think if everyone can look back and remember the team’s sort of journey in the Champions League [in 2021], the first game we lost 4-0 to Wydad and went on to reach the final. So, we have to stay focused because this [the Confed Cup group stages] is the league format,” Motaung said.

Amakhosi’s DDC side left for the United Kingdom on Tuesday, where they will play three matches with Manchester United, Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers. Chiefs earned this trip by virtue of winning the reserve league title last season.

Motaung explained why the side’s coach, Vela Khumalo, and striker, Neo Bohloko, didn’t travel.

“There’s a slight challenge with coach Vela and Bohloko; they won’t be travelling this time. I think when they were overseas for the World Cup, they weren’t here to do the biometrics, so unfortunately they won’t be travelling with the team. Coach Sheppy [Dillon Sheppard] will be with the team,” Amakhosi’s sporting director said.

