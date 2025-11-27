Ellis celebrates new contract as Banyana prepare for Wafcon

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Expressing her happiness that her contract impasse with the South African Football Association (Safa) was now sorted, Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has explained why facing Morocco will benefit them, as they’re already preparing for next year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).

Banyana face Morocco in a friendly in Agadir on Tuesday at 8pm SA time. This friendly, aimed at preparing for the upcoming Wafcon to be staged in Morocco from March 17 to April 3 next year, will be Ellis’ first game since she penned a new four-year deal as Banyana coach, having worked without a contract for some time.

“Everything is sorted, and I am very happy that it’s sorted. Thanks to the CEO [Lydia Monyepao] for her understanding and support... I really appreciate that,” Ellis said.

“Going to Morocco [for Monday’s friendly] is a great move because you’re going to a place that you’re going to be visiting in a couple of months.

“They [Morocco] are the host nations [for next year’s Wafcon], so it’s great that we are already familiarising ourselves with the environment there.”

Ellis, who has been in charge of Banyana since 2016, missed last month’s two-legged Wafcon qualifier against DR Congo as she was still negotiating a new deal. Her assistant Thinasonke Mbuli managed to get the team over the line, winning the tie 2-1 on aggregate to seal qualification.

Ellis conceded that it wasn’t an easy decision to boycott the DR Congo fixture amid contract talks, albeit emphasising that it was crucial for her to stay away for her demands to be met.

“It was a tough decision but sometimes tough decisions need to be made. It’s important to feel your value, so you have to stand up for what you feel is right for you,” the Banyana coach said.

Ellis further lauded Morocco as the best team in North Africa who’ll give them a good challenge, highlighting what the Atlas Lionesses will bring to the game.

“Morocco are probably the best team in North Africa at the moment. They reached two successive Wafcon finals and they are growing in leaps and bounds. They will bring physicality and possessional play and we’d want to see how we match that. It will be a good challenge for us,” Ellis said.

