Family values drive teen sensation Hlongwane to excel at Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs prodigy Naledi Hlongwane has opened up about how losing his father two years ago pushed him to work even harder, as his mother and little brother started to rely on him as the head of the family.

“I attribute my development in football to respecting my parents. I wouldn’t have made it if I didn’t respect my parents... that is where it all started for me. Unfortunately I lost my father two years ago, but that was a turning point in my career,” said the striker.

Losing my father pushed me to work even harder because I started to be the head of the house — Naledi Hlongwane, Kaizer Chiefs striker

“Losing my father pushed me to work even harder because I started to be the head of the house. My little brother and my mom are looking [up] to me for everything, and I can’t disappoint them. Some days I feel tired and lazy, but I keep pushing for them because now I am the father of that house.”

Hlongwane is part of the Chiefs’ DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) team that on Tuesday travelled to England to play against Manchester United, Leeds United, and Queens Park Rangers U21s teams.

Amakhosi’s first fixture of this 11-day trip, which they earned courtesy of winning the reserve league title last term, is against Man United on Friday, before entertaining Leeds four days later. They wrap up their tour against Rangers on Saturday.

In addition, the young Glamour Boys squad will visit the Man United and Liverpool academies. They will attend the English Premier League match between Leeds and Chelsea at Elland Road next Wednesday.

The 19-year-old Hlongwane from Evaton, in the Vaal, has already made his senior debut starting in Chiefs’ league opener against Stellenbosch in August.

He views the trip as a chance to go and learn. “For us, it’s a good experience to go to Europe because most of us haven’t tasted playing games there. Levels are not the same, and the intensity is higher there, so we will learn a lot from this trip,” said Hlongwane, whose first trip to Europe was with the first team for their preseason camp in the Netherlands before the start of the current campaign.

