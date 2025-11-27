Khumalo, Van Heerden fight for SA, Africa bragging rights

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The tantalizing shootout, a battle of left-handers between Phikelelani Khumalo and Donjuan van Heerden should, perhaps, be termed as the “battle for Africa’s undisputed middleweight throne”.

That is because the South African and African Boxing Union belts will be on line when the two pugilists step inside the roped square at Emperors Palace on Saturday evening.

Khumalo, who is known as “Stinger”, holds the SA title while “Iron Dragon”, which is Van Heerden’s ring name, is the ABU holder.

The winner will take both titles, and claim the bragging rights as the best in SA and Africa.

They are middleweight division’s explosive fighters right now and are set for an explosive fistic shootout in Golden Gloves’ last tournament of the year.

The match-up has a nice, long-overdue ring to it, a kind of “it’s about the damn time”, feel to it.

Toto Shweni - whose conduct and level-headedness has earned him the highest respect - will be the referee, while ring veterans Ben Ncapayi, Mfundo Mvandaba and Don Bensch will be the judges.

Khumalo and Van Heerden have been at each other’s throat for a very long time. But Khumalo, who is trained by his father Mlindelwa Khumalo, said it was nothing personal.

“He holds what I want, and I intend to dethrone him by way of stoppage,” said Khumalo, who won the national belt in March.

That was Khumalo’s 10th professional boxing match since he swapped the soccer boots for boxing gloves in 2020.

Van Heerden, BSA 2023 Prospect of the Year award winner, won the ABU belt in July. He pummeled overmatched but inexperienced Dean Promnick into submission in 10 rounds.

Van Heerden‘s corner was manned by trainer Arafat Koch.

Khumalo, who was at the ringside, said: “I went to his dressing room and warned him to enjoy his reign while it lasts.”

Accomplished veteran promoter Rodney Berman, whose internationally renowned Golden Gloves company will stage the match, said: “This fight could steal the night.”

There could be a storm of flailing leather when antagonists - Shervontaigh “SK” Koopman and Brandon “Fast Guns” Thysse - meet in a grudge fight. Koopman boasts a ninth-round stoppage win over Thysse.

While Koopman is trained by his father Charlton Koopman, Damien Durandt hones the skills of Thysse.

Roarke Knapp will need to be at his sharpest against awkward Kagiso Bagwasi.

IBO junior bantamweight holder Ricardo Malajika will headline the card against Vince Pars of the Philippines.

The super tournament - the last in the year for Golden Gloves - will be broadcast live by SuperSport. It will be streamed internationally by iME.

Action will begin at 7pm.

Sowetan