WATCH | Broos benefits from embedded Sundowns, Pirates’ playing style – Mosimane

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane is convinced that the ascendancy of Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates has made incumbent Bafana coach Hugo Broos’ job a little bit easier.

Mosimane has also tipped Kaizer Chiefs to follow in the footsteps of Sundowns and Pirates by having more players in the Bafana set-up soon, asserting the national team’s style of play was a copy of Sundowns and Pirates styles.

WATCH | Former Bafana and Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says the dominance of Sundowns and Pirates has made Hugo Broos’ job easier — and believes Chiefs will soon follow by contributing more players to the national team. @Sihle_NdebeleSK pic.twitter.com/5OwRZExtgG — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) November 27, 2025

“You can see that Pirates are doing well, and their players are in Bafana and Sundowns always help with players in Bafana [as well] and the style of play in Bafana is exactly the same [as] what you see in Pirates and Sundowns,” Mosimane said on the sidelines of La Liga Africa’s 10th anniversary at MultiChoice City in Randburg on Wednesday.

The Sundowns’ and Pirates’ style of play benefits the national team; the Bafana coach doesn’t have to do much because the style is embedded there. — Pitso Mosimane, ex-Bafana Bafana coach

“It [the Sundowns and Pirates style of play] benefits the national team; the [Bafana] coach [Hugo Broos] doesn’t have to do much because the style is embedded there. I think Chiefs will follow very soon. The coach [Broos] is good... he’s really done exceptionally well.”

Mosimane also lauded the overall resurgence of SA football, albeit highlighting that it should not be a surprise seeing SA football on the rise.

“It’s not only about Bafana... the Under-17 [and] the U-20 went to the World Cup. Women’s football is also on the rise. We are in a good space, but it’s not the first time we are here, right? We’ve had the U-23s, the group of [Abbubaker] Mobara that played against Brazil [during the 2016 Rio Olympics] and created a problem by shocking them [by playing a goalless draw against Brazil], so we’ve always had those generations,” Mosimane said.

“We also had the generation of Lucas [Radebe] [and Mark] Fish, so don’t be surprised. It’s just that it’s not consistent.”

The three-time CAF Champions League winner also questioned whether the resurgence can be maintained.

“The issue is, can we keep it up? Let’s avoid the dip... that’s the most important thing. It can be good to be up there, but it’s cold at the top to stay for long,” the ex-Sundowns and Al Ahly coach said.

Sowetan