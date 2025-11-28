Chiefs seek redemption against Zamalek at home

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kaizer Chiefs skipper Brandon Petersen has highlighted the significance of collecting points early in the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup to avoid “needing calculators” later on.

Chiefs aim to redeem themselves when they welcome two-time Confederation Cup champions Zamalek at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday at 3pm.

The Glamour Boys are bottom of Group D after losing 2-1 to another Egyptian side, Al Masry, away last Sunday, while Zamalek beat Zambian side Zesco United 1-0 at home in their opener later on that day.

“It’s very important for us to get three points against Zamalek, especially because we are [playing] at home. It’s also crucial to pick up points earlier in the competition so that later you don’t have to make calculations and all of that in order to qualify for the next round,” Petersen said.

“Beeza”, as Petersen is affectionately nicknamed, indicated that they were buoyed about facing Zamalek, who won this competition in the 2018/19 and 2023/24 seasons.

He insisted they all understood the importance of a victory, saying they learnt their lessons against Al Masry.

“We are excited for the game ... we know it’s going to be a big one. We are looking to redeem ourselves. We have home-ground advantage this time round,” Beeza said.

“All the guys know how important it is for us to collect maximum points at the weekend. We learnt our lessons in our last game in Egypt, and the boys are ready.”

Meanwhile, Zamalek will be without two of their key midfielders in Nabil Emad Dunga and Abdallah El-Said.

“The medical staff of Zamalek’s first football team confirmed that midfielder Nabil Emad Dunga had sustained a knee injury during the match against Zesco of Zambia.

“The player was transferred to a hospital near Cairo Stadium to undergo further medical examinations to determine the extent of his injury,” Zamalek’s statement read on Sunday.

“Our medical staff also revealed the extent of the injury suffered by Abdallah El-Said, the team’s midfielder, during the recent match against Zesco. The scans and tests the player underwent proved that he had a tear in his hamstring, and the player began implementing his rehabilitation programme.”

