Masilela slams SA players’ lack of Europe ambitions

Tshepo Masilela of Getafe CF, seen fighting for the ball with Isaac Cuenca of FC Barcelona during their La Liga match at Camp Nou, in Spain, in 2012, believes players are 'too comfortable' in SA, and lack ambition to play in Europe. David Ramos/Getty Images

Retired Bafana Bafana defender Tsepo Masilela – the last South African to play in the Spanish LaLiga – has weighed in on SA’s struggle to export players to bigger European leagues in recent years.

Masilela, who played for Getafe CF before retiring, believes that SA players are sometimes comfortable remaining in the country instead of going to smaller leagues in Europe as a step to potentially moving to top sides.

“It’s been difficult for our players to break into big European leagues,” he said on the sidelines of a LaLiga Africa event to celebrate its 10 years of existence at MultiChoice City in Randburg on Wednesday.

“I think I’m the last South African to play in LaLiga; that tells you how difficult it has been for this country to have players in big leagues. Even in the EPL [English Premier League], who do we have there? Only Lyle [Foster, of Burnley]. In Italy, Germany... we don’t have players.

“Are our guys still willing to go to smaller Europe leagues to build their names in order to potentially be scouted by big teams there? I hear people saying our players are too comfortable here, and I may agree.”

Masilela – who started his international career at Israeli side Maccabi Haifa between 2007 and 2012 before earning a move to LaLiga – said SA clubs tend to demand a lot of money in transfer fees for their players, which scares off potential European suitors.

“Before a player moves, if he’s contracted to a certain team, that team must agree to sell. If you come, let’s say, from Israel, and you want Rele [Relebohile Mofokeng], and Pirates say, ‘Rele is worth R50m’, that’s an example. But do you think that [an overseas] team would take the risk of paying that much? I doubt it.”

Masilela believes the Mamelodi Sundowns pair of Teboho Mokoena and Khuliso Mudau can succeed in top European leagues, while he views Mofokeng as a prospect who can also play there in the future.

“If you look at Tebza [Mokoena], he’s a solid player who can play in LaLiga. Mudau as well can play in any big league. Rele? Maybe he’s not ready now, but in the future he can do it, but it depends on the first step and where it takes him...” he said.

Sowetan