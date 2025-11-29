Sport

Khoarahlane Seutloali delivers strong finish to win Soweto Marathon

David Isaacson

David Isaacson

Sports reporter

Khoarahlane Seutloali crosses the finish line at Nasrec to win the Soweto Marathon on Saturday, (SUPPLIED)

Lesotho’s Two Oceans champion Khoarahlane Seutloali of the Hollywood Athletics Club surged late to win the Soweto Marathon on Saturday morning, crossing the line first in 2hr 20min 09sec.

Ntsindiso Mphakathi of Entsika was the first South African home in second place in 2:20:24, with defending champion Onalenna Khonkhobe of Nedbank third in 2:20:39.

Former track specialist George Kusche was fourth in 2:20:47.

Nedbank runner Margaret Jepchumba of Kenya, who won the City to City earlier this year, took the women’s race, clocking 2:34:33, outside Irvette van Zyl’s 2:33:43 record.

Zambian Elizabeth Mokoloma of Entsika was second in 2:35:59 with Gerda Steyn of Hollywood third in 2:37:00.

Van Zyl, a four-time champion, ended fourth in 2:37:35.


