Kaze praises Chiefs’ performance against Zamalek

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze has explained why the team values the point they bagged in Saturday’s second CAF Confederation Cup Group D fixture, which they drew against Egyptian giants Zamalek on home soil.

Seifeddine Jaziri’s third-minute goal looked to have sealed the deal for Zamalek until their goalkeeper, Mohamed Sobhi, spilt Dillan Solomon’s cross into his net deep in stoppage time at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Chiefs equalise in stoppage time to secure a point 🤝#SSDiski | #TotalEnergiesCAFCC pic.twitter.com/bTI18RD9sV — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 29, 2025

“We know that we could have got more than a point, but football is like that,” Kaze said. “We are happy with the point that we got because it was tough...conceding a goal in the first three minutes and also having two injuries in the first 15 minutes which forced us to make two substitutions [Mfundo Vilakazi and Paseka Mako for injured Gaston Sirino and Bradley Cross].”

Amakhosi striker Flavio Silva, who was introduced for Godspower Ighodaro in the second half, also lauded their “winning mentality” despite the draw against the Egyptian heavyweights, who have won this cup twice in the past.

“I saw a different mentality today, you know. I think winning mentally helped us to come back into the game,” Silva said.

Kaze reserved special praise for experienced midfielder Lebohang Maboe, who put on an impressive display against the White Knights.

“We know Maboe’s technical qualities. He’s a player who drives you forward. He’s a player who can find players in very tight spaces,” Kaze said.

Dillan Solomons does it again 🔥



Kaizer Chiefs never stopped pushing ✌️🟡#SSDiski | #TotalEnergiesCAFCC pic.twitter.com/t8rq5GSWCM — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 29, 2025

“I feel he had a very good game. He’s a player who also drives the other players. You need a player that can level up the technical quality of the team.”

Chiefs’ next Confed Cup fixture is on January 25 against Zambian side Zesco, who lost their two Group D games against Zamalek and Al Masry away and home.

Amakhosi’s immediate focus is on Wednesday’s domestic league fixture away to Chippa United.

