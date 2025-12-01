Samsung backs SA Rugby as official mobile and consumer electronics partner

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Samsung SA will connect supporters, teams and players in a way that fits perfectly with how rugby is experienced today, says Justin Hume, Samsung SA Mobile eXperience vice president.

Samsung has joined forces with the South African Rugby Union (SA Rugby) as the official mobile and consumer electronics partner for the country’s national teams. This includes the Springboks, Springbok Women, Junior Springboks, Springbok Sevens and Springbok Women Sevens.

The partnership extends to the South Korean electronics giant becoming an associate sponsor of the Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC).

The agreement, which is effective from September for the Vodacom URC and October or the Springboks, runs for two years.

Many synergies

According to Justin Hume, vice president of Mobile eXperience at Samsung SA, the partnership makes sense because it sharpens how fans connect to the game.

“Through the power of Samsung Galaxy devices and Galaxy AI, we’re enabling fans to capture, share and enjoy every moment with clarity and immediacy.

“No other brand can connect supporters, teams and players quite like Samsung. It’s a natural fit for how rugby is experienced today.”

SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer, Samsung SA’s VP of Mobile eXperience Justin Hume, and Vodacom URC CEO Martin Anayi. (Samsung)

Hume says the shared focus on excellence, continuous improvement and elite performance reinforces the alignment between Samsung and SA Rugby.

The union’s year-round investment in developing players, coaches and support teams mirrors Samsung’s own drive for innovation and long-term progress.

“Our technology strengthens connection, performance and progress, values that align naturally with Springbok and Vodacom URC rugby.”

In addition, the partnership supports Samsung’s audience priorities, the growth of Galaxy AI and the company’s long-term investment in the South African market.

Enhancing the fan experience

“Samsung’s world-class innovation aligns perfectly with our ambition to push the boundaries both on and off the field, and their cutting-edge technology will empower us to improve everything we do on and off the field, including fan engagement. It’s a game-changer for how we operate,” says Rian Oberholzer, SA Rugby CEO.

“This partnership brings us access to Samsung’s latest consumer electronics, which will enhance our training facilities, and put the very best communication devices in our hands.

“More than just a sponsor and not foreign to our world, Samsung is a strategic technology partner. Together, we will find new ways to connect with fans and elevate the professionalism of our game.”

Martin Anayi, URC CEO of the United Rugby Championship, says: “The South African teams have added immense strength, diversity and global interest to the Vodacom URC, and their success has deepened the connection between the competition and the South African rugby community.

“Partnerships like this one with Samsung are vital to that growth. Their investment in the Vodacom URC in SA reflects a shared belief in innovation, excellence and the power of technology to bring fans closer to the sport they love.

“We look forward to working with Samsung to continue building the profile of the Vodacom URC and enriching the fan experience across the region.”

This article was sponsored by Samsung.