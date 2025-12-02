City’s upward trajectory continues with Tuks triumph

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Having now won three of their last five Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) fixtures with one draw and a single defeat as well, veteran Cape Town City defender Lorenzo Gordinho has suggested that they’ve finally turned the corner after struggling at the start of the term.

City failed to win their first six MFC games, managing three draws and the same number of defeats as well as they struggled to knuckle down in the second-tier of SA football after their relegation from the Premiership last term.

The Citizens thumped fellow former top-flight outfit, University of Pretoria, 3-0 away over the weekend to continue with their brilliant run.

“It [the MFC] is a different league, different football. We’ve been through that adjustment phase...it was obviously tough not getting the results at the beginning as everybody was expecting us to win,” Gordinho said.

“The expectations were that we were just going to get results but we had to fight for them, grind them out at times. Now the important thing is to take one game at a time.”

The former Kaizer Chiefs defender, who’s now one of City skippers, also lauded their big win at Tuks. Gordinho attributes their change of fortunes to sticking to their guns as far as doing things is concerned.

“It was a big result away from home. We have been trying to consistently do the same things every game and in the past three games it has worked for us.

“We have kept clean sheets and scored some goals...we are in a good space at the moment and we just have to keep consistent,” Gordinho stated.

Results

Gomora 1-0 Highbury; Baroka 3-1 Leopards; Venda 1-3 Kruger; Leicesterford 2-0 Midlands; Bees 2-0 Casric; AmaTuks 0-3 CPT City; Milford 1-0 Lions; Upington 3-0 Lerumo.

Sowetan