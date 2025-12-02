Few surprises in Broos’ final Afcon squad

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Elias Mokwana of South Africa during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier between South Africa and Lesotho at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on 21 March 2025 © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has suggested that training 28 players at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) would be disruptive; hence, he opted against taking the three players, who are on standby, with him to Morocco.

On Monday, Broos announced his final 25-man Afcon list, with Mamelodi Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners, Kaizer Chiefs’ playmaker Mduduzi Shabalala and Stellenbosch centre-back Thabo Moloisane as the three players on standby.

Bafana are in Group B with Angola, Egypt and Zimbabwe at this continental showpiece, starting from December 21 to January 18 2026. Bafana’s Group B opener is against Angola in Marrakech on December 22.

“We will ask them to stay in shape, to train. I don’t want to take them with me because then every day you are with 28 players in training and it’s not so easy to work with that,” Broos said.

Rayners’s exclusion from the 25-man list came as a surprise given his impressive form in the last few months. Themba Zwane, who’s been Bafana’s first-choice playmaker in recent times, was another shock omission, having just returned from a long-term injury.

I took Smith and Campbell because of their qualities... the most important thing for them now is to feel that experience of being a Bafana player at a higher level. — Hugo Broos, Bafana coach

The inclusion of two Under-20 players in centre-back Tylon Smith, who helped Amajita win the U-20 Afcon in Egypt in May, and forward Shandre Campbell also raised eyebrows.

Broos implied he was only taking Smith and Campbell, who are both 20, because he was grooming them for the future.

“I took them [Smith and Campbell] because of their qualities, but also we don’t have to really count on them to play the games. Okay, if the opportunity is there, we can play them, but the most important thing for them now is to feel that experience of being a Bafana player at a higher level,” Broos said.

“Tylon [who’s on the books of Queens Park Rangers reserves in England] played the Afcon, and it was a little bit surprising that Club Brugge didn’t release Shandre to go to the U-20 Afcon. Now this is a great opportunity for them to adapt to a higher level... to see what’s happening with Bafana. They’ve a lot to learn.”

Broos also explained why he has reintegrated winger Elias Mokwana into the squad, having last played for Bafana in November last year. Mokwana, 26, has scored one goal from the nine games he’s played for his Saudi top-flight side Al Hazem since joining them from Tunisian giants Esperance in June.

“In the past, we looked at several games of Elias at Hazem and he was playing very well even though he wasn’t playing at his natural position... they used him as a striker [and] as a centre forward and that means for us if we need someone there, we can always use him there. He’s in very good shape... you know I like quick wingers who have action and I think Ellias is someone like that.”

Full squad

Keepers: Ronwen Williams, Sipho Chaine, Ricardo Goss

Defenders: Khuliso Mudau, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Samukelo Kabini, Thabang Matuludi, Siyabonga Ngezana, Khulumani Ndamane, Tylon Smith

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Thalente Mbatha, Sphephelo Sithole, Bathusi Aubaas

Forwards: Evidence Makgopa, Lyle Foster, Relebohile Mofokeng, Mohau Nkota, Sipho Mbule, Tshepang Moremi, Oswin Appollis, Elias Mokwana, Shandre Campbell

Standby: Rayners, Shabalala and Moloisane

