IN PICS | FMX riders thrill crowd at Montecasino

Some of South Africa’s top FMX riders went head-to-head with the world’s best on Saturday at Montecasino in Fourways, where thousands of fans packed the sold-out arena for a night of adrenaline-fuelled action.
Spectators were treated to heart-stopping aerial manoeuvres as competitors battled it out at King of the Whip — SA’s biggest locally produced action-sports event and the second-largest freestyle motocross competition in the world.
Sowetan picture editor Darryl Hammond captured the action behind the lens.
Sowetan
