Sport

IN PICS | FMX riders thrill crowd at Montecasino

Darryl Hammond

Darrly Hammond

Picture editor

Riders partake at the King of the whip competition held at Montecasino on Saturday, the second biggest Freestyle Motocross competition in the world. PIC: Darryl Hammond (Darryl Hammond)

Some of South Africa’s top FMX riders went head-to-head with the world’s best on Saturday at Montecasino in Fourways, where thousands of fans packed the sold-out arena for a night of adrenaline-fuelled action.

Spectators were treated to heart-stopping aerial manoeuvres as competitors battled it out at King of the Whip — SA’s biggest locally produced action-sports event and the second-largest freestyle motocross competition in the world.

Sowetan picture editor Darryl Hammond captured the action behind the lens.

Sowetan


