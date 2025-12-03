BSA officials hope WBC Thai convention bears fruit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Boxing SA is well represented in the 63rd edition of the World Boxing Council’s week-long convention in Thailand.

WBC board governor Peter Ngatane, IBO junior bantamweight champ Ricardo “Magic Man” Malajika, promoter Mzi Booi and Golden Gloves tournament coordinator Jeff Ellis are in attendance.

Ring officials Namhla Tyuluba, Thandi Ngodwana, Duduzile Dlamini, Thando Xamlashe, Kedibone Phetlho, Eric Khoza, Sphiwe Mbini and Thabo Spampool are also there for the refereeing and judging seminars.

African Boxing Union marketing and communications director, Tshele Kometsi, is also part of the SA delegation.

“This is a career-advancing event for me, and I’m happy that I’m moving up stage by stage,” said Tyuluba.

Ngodwana said: “Can we get sponsors to attend events like conventions? Because as much as we are developing ourselves, we’re also here to represent our country and to improve the level of officiating.”

Dlamini said: “I’m looking forward to the tournament here on Thursday, where one will learn from other people.”

Xamlashe said it was “really an honour” to attend the WBC convention, and hoped to “come back home with Grade A”.

Phetlho is excited to have met people she never thought she would see in the flesh. “The most important thing, though, is to learn from the best and be better,” she said.

Meanwhile, Malajika recorded the fourth successful defence of his belt by defeating Vince Paras at Emperors Palace on Saturday.

Malajika, rated No 3 by the WBC, and Ellis flew out to Thailand on Sunday. His promoter, Rodney Berman, plans to have him fighting for the WBC interim title next year.

His manager, Brian Mitchell, told Sowetan last week that they were in negotiations. “It could happen early next year. We would then push to get a shot at the actual WBC belt,” he said.

