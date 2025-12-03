Chippa view Chiefs encounter as chance to find form

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bullish Chippa United coach Vusumuzi “Kanu” Vilakazi has set his sights on winning tonight’s game against Kaizer Chiefs at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, viewing it as a chance for the team to turn the corner.

Bottom-placed Chippa have won just one of their 14 league games so far, with eight defeats and five draws.

Vilakazi, however, is positive they can beat Amakhosi, who are unbeaten in their last five league outings with three draws. “We are a team that’s improving in leaps and bounds,” he said.

“We’re looking forward to the game against Chiefs. I think this is one game where we need to take advantage of playing at home and make sure we dig deeper to be victorious.

“It’s highly possible to win this game. It’s one game where you are 100% sure that players won’t be short of motivation. We just have to make sure that we are disciplined in terms of our defensive structure and also make sure that we convert the chances we’ve been creating.”

Vilakazi suggested that – having played four games last month – their congested fixture programme was concerning. “It’s unfortunate that games are coming in thick and fast, but we have to soldier on. We have to dig deeper to make sure that we redeem ourselves,” he said.

The coach, who returned to Chippa for his second mentoring in October, replacing Luc Eymael, reiterated that they won’t be relegated by the end of the campaign. “I still maintain my previous statement that we will definitely save the team from relegation. The commitment and hard work is there... it’s just a matter of time before our fortunes change,” Vilakazi said.

Meanwhile, Amakhosi defender Zitha Kwinika expects a tough encounter against Chippa, as they now have to switch focus to the league after Saturday’s 1-all draw against Zamalek in the CAF Confederation Cup in Polokwane. “We probably need to readjust and go back to the league again because the focus was still CAF,” he said.

“Now we’re going to play Chippa in PE [Gqeberha], and it’s always a difficult game, to be honest, because it’s always tough playing against Chippa.”

Fixtures

Tonight (all at 7.30pm): Chippa v Chiefs, Nelson Mandela Bay; Siwelele v Sundowns, Dr Petrus Molemela; Magesi v Sekhukhune, Seshego; Orbit v Durban, Olympia Park; Stellenbosch v Polokwane, Athlone.

Sunday: Galaxy v Chiefs, Mbombela (3.30pm).

Carling Knockout final

Saturday: Pirates v Gallants, Peter Mokaba (6pm).

Sowetan