Lafitte plots magical final moment for Marumo against Bucs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Training during the Marumo Gallants media open day at University of Free State Sports Grounds on December 02, 2025 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

Beating the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch en route to the Carling Knockout final has given Marumo Gallants coach Alexandre Lafitte hope that they can also upset Orlando Pirates in the tournament’s decider at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday at 6pm.

“If you want to win any cup, you must be able to beat all big teams. We managed to eliminate some big teams like Sundowns, Stellenbosch and Arrows to reach the final. We have shown that we can do it,” Lafitte said.

“Pirates pose a big challenge, as they are a very good team and a very important team in this country and in Africa. But we believe we can give it a good fight and win this final.”

At 28, French-born Lafitte is the youngest coach in the PSL. He highlighted that the final was a big moment for Bahlabane Ba Ntwa, also admitting it was important for him.

“We are very excited to play the final. It’s a very big moment for the club and everyone associated with it. It’s a very important moment for me, and I hope we win it.”

🔥💚 CARLING CUP FINAL | NEXT MATCH ⚔️⚽



This is the moment we’ve all been waiting for!



The MOST anticipated clash of the weekend. Let’s paint Polokwane green, stand together one more time #GallantsAllTheWay #RiseWithGallants #MarumoGallantsFC #NextMatch #CarlingCup pic.twitter.com/tnQIAqYgva — MARUMO GALLANTS FC (@_Marumogallants) December 2, 2025

Lafitte is also keeping his fingers crossed that his instrumental pair of midfielders, Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo and Jaisen Clifford, are available for selection on Saturday. The pair were stretchered off the field with injuries in the first half of Sunday’s 1-all league draw at home to Magesi.

“At the moment they look fine [Ndlondlo and Clifford], but we will see tomorrow [Wednesday]. We hope they are both ready by Saturday,” Lafitte said.

Clifford has already inflicted pain on Pirates this season, scoring a late winner when Marumo stunned them 2-1 in the league in August, while Ndlondlo, who joined Marumo from Pirates just a few games into the current term, is in red-hot form, boasting three goals from three Carling Knockout fixtures this season.

Meanwhile, Marumo defender Marvin Sikhosana has vowed that they will “fight for all” against the rampaging Sea Robbers, aiming for a clean sheet as well.

“We are going to fight for everything on the day. A team that doesn’t concede and doesn’t lose, so our aim is to keep a clean sheet because we know that would boost our chances of lifting the cup,” Sikhosana said.

Sowetan