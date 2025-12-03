Springboks grouped with Italy in 2027 World Cup draw

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and coach Rassie Erasmus with the Webb Ellis trophy at OR Tambo International Airport after the 2019 World Cup victory in Japan.

Defending champions South Africa were pitted against Italy, Georgia and Romania in the 2027 Rugby World Cup draw in Sydney on Wednesday.

Much-improved Italy, who gave the Boks tough outings in three Tests this year, will provide the most challenging opponents in Pool B.

Romania and Georgia seem sure to provide physical outings in the trademark mould of Eastern European rugby teams.

The Springboks became the second team after New Zealand to retain the Webb Ellis Trophy with their 2023 victory over the All Blacks in the last final in Paris.

That result also gave South Africa the most Rugby World Cup victories, with four to New Zealand’s three, Australia’s two and England’s one.

Coach Rassie Erasmus’ Boks will be aiming to become the first team to win three World Cups in succession.

The pathway to Rugby World Cup glory 🛣️



Here's how the teams will need to navigate their way to the final. Happy with the outcome?#SSRugby | #RWC2027 pic.twitter.com/rHcR0Jn9ZS — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) December 3, 2025

The tournament will be held in Australia from October 1 to November 13 2027. The 24-team World Cup, increased from 20 in France in 2023, means there is a new format that sees six pools of four sides and a last 16 stage introduced.

The hosts were drawn with Antipodean rivals New Zealand, Chile and debutants Hong Kong in Pool A.

It is the first time the Wallabies have faced the All Blacks in the pool stage, but Ireland will face familiar foes in Scotland in Pool D, which also features Uruguay and Portugal.

England, who won the World Cup the last time it was held in Australia in 2003, was drawn in Pool F with Wales, Tonga and Zimbabwe.

France will take on Japan, the US and Samoa in Pool E, while Argentina will face Fiji, Spain and Canada in Pool C.

The tournament takes place in seven cities around Australia.

2027 Rugby World Cup draw:

Pool A: New Zealand, Australia, Chile, Hong Kong

Pool B: South Africa, Italy, Georgia, Romania

Pool C: Argentina, Fiji, Spain, Canada

Pool D: Ireland, Scotland, Uruguay, Portugal

Pool E: France, Japan, US, Samoa

Pool F: England, Wales, Tonga, Zimbabwe

With Reuters