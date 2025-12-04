Ben Youssef praises Chiefs’ defense after Chippa draw

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Asanele Bonani of Chippa United challenged by Zitha Kwinika of Kaizer Chiefs during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between Chippa United and Kaizer Chiefs at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on the 03 November 2025.

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef has surprisingly congratulated his troops for the performance they put in Wednesday’s goalless draw away to struggling Chippa United, suggesting they’ll improve when they face TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.

“First, I have to say congratulations to our players for the performance. I think after the CAF game [against Zamalek where they drew 1-all in Polokwane last Sunday], four days earlier, this was our first PSL game in a long time. We expected that it was going to be a tough and physical game,” Ben Youssef said.

“Now we have to think about our next game against TS Galaxy, where we will continue to work to correct our mistakes.”

Ben Youssef, who’s steering the Amakhosi ship with Cedric Kaze, lauded their defensive organisation, bemoaning their bluntness in front of goal as a persisting crisis since the start of the campaign. Chiefs have scored 13 goals from their 12 league fixtures so far, conceding just six.

“I think the players tried to keep our structure like in the previous games. We created a lot of opportunities, especially in the second half,” Ben Youssef said.

“I think this problem is from the beginning of the season... we are not effective in the final third. We created a lot of opportunities, but we were unlucky to score, and you know in football if you don’t score, you are at a big risk to concede, but today we kept a clean sheet.”

Amakhosi, who started the league campaign like a house on fire, winning four of their first five fixtures and a draw, have now dropped six points in their last five games, collecting nine.

