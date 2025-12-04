Fish bets on Bafana to ‘go all the way’ at Afcon

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

PRINT QUOTE: They have a team to go all the way. This Bafana team can beat anyone on any given day, but at Afcon anything can happen – Mark Fish, Bafana Bafana legend

Bafana Bafana legend Mark Fish has thrown his weight behind incumbent Bafana coach Hugo Broos after he named his final Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) squad, insisting there were no surprises in the squad.

“I didn’t expect any real surprises there, and I think there aren’t any. Coach Broos trusts the players he’s selected, and I support him 100%,” Fish told Sowetan.

“The squad is hugely made up of players who played a key role in Afcon qualification and World Cup qualification as well. These are the players who have been part of the team in the last couple of years, with only a few coming in [in] the last few months.

“Those who only came in the last few months like [Sipho] Mbule, [Khulumani] Ndamane ... have taken their chances, so no surprises at all.”

Mamelodi Sundowns duo of Themba Zwane and Iqraam Rayners, who both played a telling role in Bafana’s recent rise, are some of the notable omissions. Rayners is on standby, alongside Thabo Moloisane of Stellenbosch and Kaizer Chiefs’ Mduduzi Shabalala.

Fish, who played a crucial role in Bafana’s 1996 Afcon success, has encouraged Zwane and Rayners to work harder to make the World Cup squad. “We all know that Zwane was out for a while until he returned recently, also struggling to get maximum minutes at Sundowns. Rayners should feel disappointed, but there’s still a World Cup coming,” he said.

“They must work harder. I’m sure it wasn’t easy for coach Broos to leave them [out] but they have a chance to make the World Cup team in a couple of months.

Fish said Bafana will do well in the group stages. “I expect Bafana to at least reach the semifinals again, having lost in the semis at the last Afcon. They have a team to go all the way.

“This Bafana team can beat anyone on any given day, but at Afcon anything can happen. Afcon is one of the toughest tournaments in the world and all eyes will be on Bafana, so we must not put them under pressure.”

Fish lauded Broos for calling up two youngsters in Shandre Campbell and Tylon Smith. “The inclusion of Campbell and Smith is recommendable. They are the future, and they will gain massive experience by going to Afcon, even if they don’t play,” he said.

Morocco will host this Afcon tournament from December 21 to January 18. Bafana are in Group B with Angola, Egypt and Zimbabwe. SA’s group opener is against Angola in Marrakech on December 22.