Arubi ready to unleash ‘secret weapon’ if cup final goes to penalties

Marumo Gallants goalkeeper Washington Arubi says they are not bothered by the underdog tag against Orlando Pirates.

Marumo Gallants goalkeeper Washington Arubi has suggested that being the underdogs in the Carling Knockout final against Orlando Pirates will invigorate them, quipping he had a “secret weapon” to stop penalties should the game head that direction.

Marumo and Pirates meet in the Carling Knockout decider at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow (6pm). Pirates have already bagged the first trophy of the campaign, the MTN8, and are hot favourites to dispatch Marumo, having also been in red-hot form in the domestic league, with nine wins and a draw in their last 10 outings.

Arubi likes that they’re not favourites, also revealing that he has a “secret” to save penalties should the game go that route. Arubi has already proven to be a good penalty saver in this tournament, having saved a few penalties in the first round and in the semifinal against Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows, respectively.

“I love it when we are underdogs because that’s where we show character. We must try by all means to control emotions,” Arubi said.

“For now I am not thinking about penalties but the 90 minutes which are going to be crucial. However, we have been practising penalties and I have a secret, but I can’t disclose it now.”

The 40-year-old Zimbabwean international, who’s also reclaimed the No 1 jersey at his national team in recent months, predicts a tough encounter for both sides.

“It’s going to be a difficult game for both teams, as it’s the nature of cup finals. The pressure will be there because we are playing one of the biggest teams in Africa,” Arubi, who has played 16 of Ba Hlabane Bantwa’s 17 games across all competitions so far this season, said.

