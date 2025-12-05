Berman confident SA can get two new WBC champs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Samuel Salva of Philippines is under duress from Siyakholwa Kuse during their fight at Emperors Palace.

SA is on the verge of producing two World Boxing Council (WBC) champions, thanks to Golden Gloves promoter Rodney Berman.

The green and gold WBC belt is the most sought-after title in boxing.

The Mexico-based boxing sanctioning body played a big role in the fight against apartheid. It expelled SA’s professional boxing board in 1975 and maintained a boycott for 17 years.

The WBC officially welcomed SA back at its 36th annual convention at Nasrec in October 1998.

That was two years after SA had produced her first WBC champ when Thulani “Sugar Boy” Malinga dethroned Nigel “The Dark Destroyer” Benn as the super middleweight holder in England.

Malinga was promoted by Berman, who has pushed hard for Ricardo “Magic Man” Malajika and Siyakholwa “One Way” Kuse to be on the cusp of challenging for the same belt.

Berman announced yesterday that Kuse would face Joey “The Babyface” Canoy of the Philippines in a WBC elimination fight for the strawweight title in March.

The champion is Melvin “The Foreigner” Jerusalem of the Philippines.

“The winner will become the mandatory challenger to Jerusalem,” Berman said.

Jerusalem was unconvincing in his successful defence against Kuse in Manila in October.

Kuse is rated No 2, a spot above Canoy.

“I made a promise to Kuse after his loss to Jerusalem that I would get him back to challenge Jerusalem,” said Berman.

The ball is now in Kuse’s court to make sure that he wins his fight against Canoy.

“In the event Kuse wins, which I think he will, in levelling the playing field, I will bring the fight to South Africa,” Berman said.

He added that Malajika will take on Tomoya “The Trickster” Tsuboi in a WBC junior bantamweight elimination fight.

Malajika, the reigning IBO champ, is rated No 3 for the WBC belt that is currently held by Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez.

A decorated former amateur, 29-year-old Tsuboi from Japan is rated No 17.

He won the vacant WBO Asia Pacific bantamweight title in his second fight on June 8.

Tsuboi remains undefeated after three fights.

“We are looking at producing two WBC champions in the near future,” said Berman.

