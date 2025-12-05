Bucs aim for ‘befitting’ Mbokazi send-off in cup final

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Orlando Pirates hope to give their most expensive export, Mbekezeli “TLB” Mbokazi, a befitting send-off when they take on Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout final at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday (6pm).

The Carling Knockout decider will be Mbokazi’s last game for Pirates after signing a lucrative five-year deal with US Major League Soccer (MLS) side Chicago Fire this week.

Pirates confirmed the news in a statement on Tuesday, stating tomorrow’s final will be Mbokazi’s swansong. “Following positive discussions between the management of both clubs, it has been agreed that Mbokazi will remain with Orlando Pirates until the final official fixture of 2025 [which is Saturday’s final].”

Mbokazi’s agent, Basia Michaels, confirmed on Metro FM on Wednesday that this transfer was an SA record. It’s believed Chicago Fire paid a transfer fee of about R51m for the 20-year-old left-footed defender from Hluhluwe, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

To say Mbokazi’s meteoric rise has been remarkable would be an understatement. Just in November last year, TLB was playing DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) football, where he skippered Pirates under coach Joseph Makhanya.

It was in December last year he made his senior team debut under coach Jose Riveiro.

Mbokazi never looked back after making his top-flight debut, going on to win his first trophy, the MTN8, just eight months after his breakthrough. Before the start of this season, Mbokazi was appointed as one of Pirates’ deputy captains.

Mbokazi, now a fully-fledged Bafana Bafana international, is the latest breakout star to rise from Safa’s regional structures to SA’s top tier before his 20th birthday.

TLB started out at Makhasa FC in the SAB Regional League in his hometown of Hluhluwe. A short stint at Langalibalele Academy in Durban saw his unrivalled never-say-die mentality, coupled with some unique physical attributes, being noticed by a myriad of scouts across the country.

The Sea Robbers beat the rivals in landing the teenager’s signature in August 2023, drafting him into the DDC roster for the 2023/24 season. The rest is history.

Chicago director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter didn’t hide that they expect TLB to hit the ground running in the MLS, lauding the centre-back’s leadership qualities, among other traits.

“In his young career, he has already shown high potential and proven himself to be a strong leader and competitor on the international level. We expect immediate impact and room to grow in future,” he said in his club’s statement.

Prominent SA players who have succeeded in the US

· Kaizer Motaung: Played for Atlanta Chiefs and Denver Dynamos in the late 1960s and mid-1970s before returning to SA to establish Kaizer Chiefs.

· Jomo Sono: Played for New York Cosmos, Colorado Caribous and Toronto Blizzard in the late 1970s. While with Cosmos, Sono played alongside legendary Brazilian football great, Pelé.

· Doctor Khumalo: Played for Columbus Crew in 1996 and 1997.

· Bongokuhle Hlongwane: Currently plays for Minnesota United, where he’s achieved legendary status. He has scored 35 goals from 152 appearances since joining from Maritzburg United in January 2022.