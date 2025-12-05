Sibiya upbeat about Highbury’s chances vs Citizens

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Highbury coach Kabelo Sibiya is banking on their confidence to get a win against Cape Town City in the Motsepe Foundation Championship match at Athlone Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).

Sibiya is drawing confidence from their midweek 3-0 win over Kruger United in the Nedbank Cup qualifier at KaNyamazane Stadium, saying if they can show the same commitment, they can get a result against the Citizens.

Eastern Cape-based Highbury qualified for the Nedbank Cup last-32 following that comfortable win in the qualifying match away. Sibiya is optimistic they will translate that to the league match.

“Very good performance from the guys, very dominant, scoring three goals for the first time this season,” Sibiya stated.

“The other thing we were happy with was the clean sheet. More than that, we are happy with the performance of the guys.

“We’ve been having good performances but not winning matches, so we are relieved. There is some energy and confidence now in the guys. They start to believe again.

“But honestly, we’ve never stopped believing. It was a matter of disappointment more than not believing. But we are grateful for the victory, we are also happy for the club for qualifying for the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup for the first time.”

Sibiya feels it won’t be easy coming up against the Citizens, who seem to have picked up form after a difficult start to the season.

City are unbeaten in their last four matches in the second-tier league, with three victories and a draw.

“We now turn our focus to our league match against Cape Town City. They have picked up and have been winning recently,” Sibiya added.

“We need to go out there and push harder and try to win. We know it is not going to be easy, but it is possible. We believe we can win in Cape Town.”

Elsewhere, Casric Stars will look to end their two-match losing streak when they host Leicesterford at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium tomorrow.

Casric suffered defeats to Kruger United and The Bees and are now five points behind leaders Milford, who face Midlands Wanderers at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale.

Fixtures

All matches start at 3.30pm

Tomorrow: Bees v Kruger, KaNyamazane; Lerumo v Pretoria University, NWU Mafikeng; Casric v Leicesterford, Solomon Mahlangu; Leopards v Gomora, Thohoyandou; Wanderers v Milford, Hammarsdale; CPT City v Highbury, Athlone

Sunday: Upington v Hungry Lions, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs; Baroka v Venda, Mafori Mphahlele.

