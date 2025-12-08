Women’s boxing dazzles at revamped Soweto hall’s debut event

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cruiserweight Champion Rita Mrwebi (front) is congratulated by BSA Gauteng manager Hloks Ramagole, BSA chairperson Ayanda Khumalo, Gauteng sport director Marissa Rose, Women in Boxing promoter Joy Mahanetsa and Deputy Minister Bertha Peace Mabe

The revamped Eyethu Heritage Hall hosted an impressive six-bout card boxing international tournament, which was the last leg of Boxing SA’s Women in Boxing Series.

The tournament was the first to take place in that iconic venue in Mofolo, Soweto.

Eyethu is owned by the Tshabalala family and was founded by the visionary couple, Ephraim and Caroline Tshabalala, in 1969.

It has been transformed into a contemporary community hub and was opened in October 2023.

Bringing Sexy Back – Boxing Meets Fashion was about restoring pride, amplifying women’s voices in the sport, and showing that boxing in Soweto is alive and moving forward. — Joy Mahanetsa, boxing promoter

It hosted a professionally organised boxing tournament.

It was glitz and glamour, and credit to Joy Mahanetsa, whose VIP Promotion’s Women Only tournament included a fashion show.

It was dubbed “Boxing Meets Fashion”.

She recognised the commitment of veteran trainer Norman “Hitachi” Hlabane with a cheque of R30,000.

The tournament was Mahanetsa’s first, and she set the bar very high, with kwaito musician Kabelo Mabalane, known by his stage name as Bouga 2 Shoes or Bouga Luv, giving food for the ear to thrilled fans.

Among those present were deputy minister of sport, arts and culture, Peace Mabe; Gauteng sport director Marissa Rose; Boxing SA chairperson Ayanda Khumalo; her colleague Bayeni; CEO Tsholofelo Lejako; and COO Mandla Ntlanganiso.

Accomplished fighters – Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga, Phumelela “The Truth” Cafu, Hekkie “Hexecutioner” Budler, Bongani “Cyclone” Mwelase, Khotso “KG” Motau, Takalani “The Panther” Ndlovu and William “Dynamite” Gare, as well as IBF Africa flyweight champ, Smangele “Smash” Hadebe, were in attendance.

Rita “Shot Gun” Mrwebi wowed stunned fans with her skills, which proved too much for Ndobayini Kholosa over eight impressive rounds for the vacant Gauteng cruiserweight title.

This bout was televised live by SABC Sports.

Mahanetsa said the event exceeded all expectations. “The night proved that women’s boxing has both the talent and the audience to thrive,” she said.

“Bringing Sexy Back – Boxing Meets Fashion was about restoring pride, amplifying women’s voices in the sport, and showing that boxing in Soweto is alive and moving forward.

“It was also deeply important for us to honour legends who laid the foundation for South African boxing.

“Celebrating Ntate Norman Hlabane, who trained greats such as Dingaan ”The Rose of Soweto” Thobela and Lehlohonolo “Hands of Stone” Ledwaba, in partnership with Brand South Africa, was a powerful moment that connected our sport’s rich past with its promising future.”

Other results:

Lightweight 8 rounds

Adidya Mimu (Malawi ) beat Azasakhe Jamani TKO 4

Mini Flyweight 8 rounds

Harriet Mtende (Malawi) beat Thobela Nyanda TKO2

Bantamweight 6 rounds

Gabisile “Simply the Best” Tshabalala beat Asandiswa Nxokwana on points

Flyweight 4 rounds

Keabetswe Mathane beat Winnie Sithole on points

Flyweight 4 rounds

Libra Mtarini beat Pamela Matunga (Zimbabwe) on points

Sowetan