Ngxeke aims for IBF bantamweight title in Mexico

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Landile Ngxeke pummels Mexico’s Eric Ganboa for the vacant IBF International bantamweight title in East London in June.

Landile “Man Down” Ngxeke possesses all the advantage and skill to win the vacant IBF bantamweight world title on Sunday in Mexico against Jose Salas “El Chapulin” Reyes, says his former trainer, Ncedo Cecane.

A former SA flyweight champion, Cecane introduced Ngxeke into professional boxing.

These homeboys from Whittlesea in the Eastern Cape won the SA flyweight belt, the African Boxing Union and the SA junior-bantamweight titles before they parted ways.

Ngxeke is now with trainer Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan, who will be barking instructions in his corner.

It will be their first assignment together since the 30-year-old fighter teamed up with Nathan in Johannesburg in October.

Ngxeke, Nathan, assistant Shannon Strydom and cut man Bernie Pailman arrived in Mexico on Saturday.

Ngxeke holds the IBF international and WBO intercontinental belts.

He is rated No 4 by the IBF, which is a spot below his 23-year-old foe, who holds the WBC youth belt.

“He’s got good chances to win the IBF belt, for as long as he straightens his arms and uses his reach and height advantage,” Cecane said yesterday.

“I wish him well and I am happy to see where he is; his win will be ours.”

Ngxeke said: “It’s cool here and I can’t wait to get inside the ring. I am here to win the title — there are no two ways about it.”

Nathan said: “Food here is spicy — and, come Saturday, you will see a spicy performance when Landile wins the IBF belt.”

Ngxeke has 16 wins and eight knockouts against a loss to dangerous Jayr Raquinel by a second-round stoppage in October 2022.

Ngxeke moved up to bantamweight and has rebounded with seven wins since.

Reyes, the left-handed Mexican from Tijuana, Baja California, has knocked out 10 of his 16 opponents.

The two will meet after Junto “Big Bang” Nakatani of Japan vacated his Ring, IBF and WBC titles as he moved up to the junior-featherweight division.

Sowetan