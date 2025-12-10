Beganovic to use Afcon break to stage ‘mini preseason’ camp for Galaxy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

TS Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic has laid bare their plans to have a “mini preseason” camp during the Afcon-induced break, vowing the Rockets will come back stronger from this hiatus.

Galaxy drew goalless against Kaizer Chiefs in their last game of the year at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday, as the PSL will only resume next month after the Afcon, to be hosted by Morocco from December 21 to January 18.

“The Afcon break will give us time to prepare well for the remainder of the campaign. I expect our team to look much better when we return for the next 16 league games remaining,” Beganovic said.

We will give the players two weeks off and we will resume on December 22, starting with online programmes with our fitness coach. — TS Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic

“I have had a meeting with the chairman [Tim Sukazi] and we agreed that we will have a mini preseason. We will give the players two weeks off and we will resume on December 22, starting with online programmes with our fitness coach. We will be back on the field on December 29 so that we will have four weeks to prepare for our next game against AmaZulu on January 25 in Durban.

Beganovic is pleased with the number of points they had accumulated thus far — 21 points from 14 games, placing them eighth on the PSL table.

The Bosnian also admitted to a desire to gain more points after the break, to improve on their fifth place last season, the club’s best finish ever in the top flight.

“To win 21 points from 14 games, I think we can be happy, but we want more. We want to push to be more successful than last season because we know the type of players we have ... we are not short of quality in our playing personnel; all 24 of our players are quality,” the Rockets coach said.

Talismanic playmaker Puso Dithejane, who has scored four times and racked up four assists from 12 league games so far, missed Sunday’s goalless stalemate against Amakhosi due to “a knock”.

“We didn’t want to risk Puso because he had a knock. I am sure he will be ready for our preseason,” Beganovic said.

