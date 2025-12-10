Spectre of Salah still hangs over Liverpool despite win over Inter

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The shadow of Mohamed Salah’s bust-up with Liverpool hung over the team as they faced Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday and the Egyptian forward’s situation looks a long way from being resolved after they eked out a narrow 1-0 win.

Salah was left out of Tuesday’s squad by coach Arne Slot after his withering comments on Saturday, when he accused the club of throwing him under the bus having been left on the bench during a 3-3 Premier League draw with Leeds United.

Asked ahead of Tuesday’s game if Salah had played his last game for the club, Slot said he had “no clue”.

With the travelling fans singing the coach’s name after the final whistle against Inter, Slot took a slightly more conciliatory line towards Salah, suggesting the player may have spoken in the heat of the moment after the disappointing draw with Leeds.

Yet he also suggested the responsibility may rest with Salah to repair the damage.

Bastoni gives Wirtz a tug and the Liverpool man hits the ground 👀👇#SSFootball | #SSUCL | #UCL pic.twitter.com/3mP1CGjo8n — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 9, 2025

“You concede, and then a lot of things are being said. Normally, that affects players as well, because he’s been so influential for the club and the players, so it’s never nice when something happens to their team-mates,” Slot said.

“Everyone makes mistakes in life, but does the player know he’s made a mistake? Should the initiative [to make things right] come from him or me? That’s another question.”

Liverpool have one more Premier League game against Brighton & Hove Albion before Salah departs to play with Egypt in the African Cup of Nations on Dec. 15.

Salah is the third-highest scorer in Liverpool’s history behind Ian Rush and Roger Hunt with 250 goals in all competitions and defender Andy Robertson said he hoped the Egyptian’s time at the club was not over.

“That’ll be up to other people. It’s not up to me, but I love playing with Mo Salah, and I hope to continue to play with him,” the 31-year-old said.

Crowned Premier League champions under Slot last season with Salah contributing 34 goals and 18 assists in 52 games across all competitions, Liverpool have struggled to find their best form so far this term, but Tuesday’s win might give them some breathing room.

“We know we’re in not the best moment, we know the results haven’t been good enough, we know the performances haven’t been good enough. So it’s important that this club is in the Champions League, and then when you are you have to compete in it,” Robertson said.

“The supporters expect us to go far in it [the Champions League], so we need to up our performances to get through and then to hopefully build momentum, so it was a huge result for all of us.”

Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai scored an 88th-minute penalty to give Liverpool the win at Inter that boosts their hopes of a top-eight finish and direct qualification for the last 16.

Liverpool thought they had taken the lead through a close-range header from Ibrahima Konate, but a lengthy VAR review saw the goal chalked off for a Hugo Ekitike handball moments before.

The Premier League side had plenty of possession but struggled to create shots on target and it took Alessandro Bastoni pulling the shirt of substitute Florian Wirtz late on and the referee pointing to the spot after another VAR review to give them the chance they desperately needed.

Szoboszlai stepped up and slammed the ball past keeper Yann Sommer to lift his side to eighth place in the table on 12 points after six of their eight group games. Inter are in fifth place.

Also on Tuesday night, Atalanta sealed an important comeback victory, overturning Chelsea 2-1 at home on Tuesday through goals from Gianluca Scamacca and Charles De Ketelaere.

The win put the Bergamo side near the top of the Champions League table, giving them a major step toward direct qualification for the round of 16 with 13 points, while Chelsea sit in the knockout phase play-off section on 10.

Joao Pedro broke the deadlock for Chelsea after 25 minutes, pouncing on a quickly-taken corner that caught Atalanta sleeping. He swept in a pinpoint low cross from Reece James and, after a brief VAR check confirmed he had timed his run perfectly, the goal stood.

Chelsea kept control up to the interval but Atalanta returned with far more intent after the break and in the 55th minute De Ketelaere battled his way down the side of the box and lifted a clever ball into the middle, where Scamacca broke free from his marker and steered a header into the net for the equaliser.

Atalanta had fully taken command, with Chelsea struggling to cope with the Italians’ rapid flank play. Seven minutes before stoppage time, De Ketelaere burst into the box and fired a low effort that keeper Robert Sanchez could only parry into the roof of the net, completing the hosts’ comeback.

Tottenham Hotspur maintained their strong Champions League home form with a 3-0 win against Slavia Prague thanks to an own goal and penalties for Mohammed Kudus and Xavi Simons.

The night delivers again 🇪🇺🔥



Here are your full-time Champions League results 👇#SSFootball | #UCL pic.twitter.com/YpfX62fBfL — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 9, 2025

The London club were made to work hard by the visitors but eventually eased to a third win on their own turf in this year’s competition to boost their hopes of a top-eight finish.

Thomas Frank’s side got their noses in front in the 26th when a Pedro Porro corner was headed into his own net by David Zima under no real pressure.

Porro was involved again five minutes after the restart when he was hacked down in the area by Youssoupha Sanyang and Kudus calmly beat Jindrich Stanek from the spot.

Simons, who scored his first goal for Tottenham at the weekend, was then taken down in the area by Igoh Ogbu in the 78th minute and tucked away the resulting penalty.

Victory moved Tottenham provisionally into ninth place in the 36-team table with 11 points from six games, although they could drop lower after Wednesday’s games.

Jules Kounde’s quickfire brace of headers helped Barcelona fight back to edge past Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 at Camp Nou, marking a much-needed win for the Catalan side.

After a draw against Club Brugge and a loss to Chelsea, Barcelona found their stride to climb to 14th in the standings, level on 10 points with several teams, as they aim for a top-eight finish to secure direct qualification for the last 16. Frankfurt sit 30th with four points from six matches.

Reuters